Lions on List of Most Improved Pass Rushes

Dakota Brecht

We are inching closer to the 2020 NFL season, as we power through mid-May.

The Lions are looking to improve upon many facets of their team in hopes of not duplicating their disastrous 2019 campaign.

One of the major failures for Detroit a year ago was its abysmal pass rush.

It was a concern heading into the offseason that Lions general manager Bob Quinn has attempted to address.

According to Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus, Quinn has done quite the job.

Starting with the addition of Trey Flowers last season, the Lions are on the right path.

As Linsey writes,

“The Lions’ addition of Trey Flowers last offseason and their subsequent lack of any consistent pass rush in 2019 goes to show that one talented pass rusher is not going to change a defense. Flowers played well, generating a pass-rushing grade of 78.8 with 62 total pressures in a full season of action, but the Lions’ pressure rate as a team of 29.2% ranked just 30th among all 32 NFL defenses.”

Third-round selection Julian Okwara was a steal in the draft, according to Linsey.

“The addition of Okwara in place of Kennard should give a boost to the pass rush, giving the Lions two real threats off the edge moving forward,” Linsey said. “It’s surprising that Okwara fell to the third round given the lack of high-end options in this class and considering Okwara’s physical traits, which NFL teams often covet. He’s a player who landed at No. 10 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List heading into the 2019 college season, reportedly clocking at 21 miles per hour while also being able to put up 27 bench reps at the NFL Combine despite 34-plus inch arms. Okwara backed up that physical ability with pass-rushing grades of 85.0 or higher in both 2018 and 2019. It may not be immediate, but I’d bet on him panning out as an effective pass rusher.”

Flowers should continue to be an above-average EDGE rusher, and Okwara has through-the-roof potential.

Let’s also not forget about all of those former Patriots players that Quinn and Detroit head coach Matt Patricia have added.

“In free agency, the Lions brought in several players from the Patriots who could help their pass rush, though they wouldn’t be the first players you’d think of,” Linsey said. “Collins has been one of the best blitzing off-ball linebackers in the NFL for much of his career. He showed it in New England before being traded to the Cleveland Browns, and he showed it again last season with the Patriots as one of just two linebackers with 30 or more quarterback pressures. His pass-rushing grade of 76.8 was a top-five mark at the position.”

With the addition of these key pieces to the defensive line, the Lions should have a much more effective pass rush in 2020.

