Detroit Lions Release Rookie Jersey Numbers

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions' haul in the 2020 NFL Draft was met with a significant number of positive reviews. 

Several NFL pundits have expressed the Lions could see immediate returns on the football field from the recently selected draft class. 

According to Kevin Siefert of ESPN.com, the Lions’ draft class will have more impact than any other team’s class of rookies in the 2020 season. 

“If nothing else, the Lions are going to get volume out of this draft. Four picks are likely Day 1 starters: cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D'Andre Swift, edge Julian Okwara and guard Jonah Jackson. Three others could play big early roles. Okudah might be the only potential superstar, but there were a bunch of NFL-ready players in this class,” Seifert wrote.

With nine players in the draft class and seven undrafted free agents joining the organization, supporters have been patiently waiting to discover what jersey numbers they have been assigned.  

The Lions have just released a list of jersey numbers for all the rookies in the draft class. 

Without further ado, here are the jersey numbers that have been assigned: 

