Roundtable: Are the Detroit Lions Secretly Tanking?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the Detroit Lions' 2021 roster and the team's potential for success this season.

1.) What do you think about the 2021 Detroit Lions roster?

Vito Chirco: For starters, it's not very strong. There's a lot of weaknesses on both sides of the ball, specifically at wide receiver and linebacker. It's why it's hard to see the Lions winning more than five-six games in 2021.

Adam Strozynski: It's interesting, and that's being kind. This is what a rebuild looks like. It's not going to be a pretty season, when it comes to the wins and losses.

2.) Are the Lions too young of a football team?

Chirco: The Lions aren't going to be a very good team this year. Additionally, based on roster construction, they're not trying to win games in 2021. So, I don't mind the Lions going young -- and in their case, really young. I think it's worth it, from the standpoint that general manager Brad Holmes & Co. want to see what they have and take the season to evaluate who's worthy of being included on the 2022 roster.

Strozynski: I don't think so. It's a hard reset, and you do that with youth. Not with veterans who won't be around in a year from now. And, by going with the youth movement, the Lions are more likely to know which players belong and which do not going into the 2022 campaign. I think the organization is going in the right direction by filling the roster with young players.

3.) What was your one big takeaway from general manager Brad Holmes' media session?

Chirco: The 53 players that he and the Lions' front office chose earned their way on to the roster. That was a big point of emphasis during Holmes' presser, and he reflected on that when talking about the wide receivers and defensive backs that made the roster. Those players might not have long track records of success in the league, but they certainly proved their worth during training camp and deserved to make the season-opening roster.

Strozynski: Ugh, help me! In all seriousness, my one big takeaway is that the Lions are sticking to the plan and they do not care what anybody thinks about it. The team has plenty of draft capital, and winning is not the real priority in 2021. It's about developing the talent and getting as high a pick as possible in the 2022 NFL Draft, while still being somewhat competitive.

4.) Do you trust GM Brad Holmes?

Chirco: I do, at this point. But, you also have to see how the players he's drafted and acquired via free agency and trades develop over time. The most important goal for Holmes is to turn the Lions into a winner -- something that's much easier said than done. Wins and losses aren't that important this upcoming season. But, come 2022, if the Lions don't start showing signs of improvement, then Holmes will start losing the trust of fans and pundits alike, including me.

Strozynski: I'm taking a wait-and-see approach. I want to see what the team does on the field in 2021 and 2022, before I start fully evaluating Holmes' decisions. Trust must be earned, but I won't just hate on the man to hate, either.

5.) Are the Lions secretly tanking?

Chirco: When you start dissecting the Lions' 53-man roster, you might think so. But, I really believe that Holmes & Co. think this is the best roster they could have assembled, while taking into account the fact that former Lions GM Bob Quinn left behind a depleted roster. This team is clearly not ready to win. But, is this roster secretly designed for losing, or "tanking?" I'm going to say no.

Strozynski: I don't think so. I just think it's a hard reset of the roster. The roster had to be retooled, and that's what Holmes & Co. are actively doing. This will be a long process, and the Lions surely won't be rebuilt overnight.