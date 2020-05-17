SI Lions Roundtable: One Major Concern about the Detroit Lions

1.) Have you liked the virtual offseason media sessions?

John Maakaron: They have been highly informative and engaging. As a new media member, they have been vastly different than the media sessions at the practice facility. Players and Lions coaches seem more comfortable and willing to share their real thoughts. I also enjoy being at the comforts of the office, which makes my job easier and definitely more enjoyable. I really hope it's somehow incorporated in the future when the pandemic ends.

Vito Chirco: I have. It seems like the players and coaches have opened up more as a result of the virtual sessions. The media and fans alike have subsequently gotten a little glimpse into the personal lives of members of the Lions' roster. And whenever that's the case, it's a big win for all involved parties.

Logan Lamorandier: I have liked the virtual sessions. For whatever reason, they appear to be a little more relaxed and fun. Typical interviews are often just filled with coach-speak and rather useless cliches, but there just seems to be a little more honesty when not at the podium with a live, in-person audience. The virtual medium probably just comes off as slightly less threatening.

2.) Have you started to imagine watching NFL games without fans and what that would be like?

Maakaron: Not yet. I am not liking any of the ideas I'm hearing for virtual fans or virtual noise being broadcast if no fans are allowed. I am just going to hold out some sliver of hope that some fans will be allowed to attend games.

Chirco: Yes. I think it's a real possibility going into the fall that the stands will be empty at stadiums, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And quite frankly, it doesn't matter if the fans don't like it. Because it comes down to ensuring the health and well-being of everyone.

And from all accounts, the best way of ensuring that right now is through spectators staying at home and watching the games from their sofas.

Lamorandier: I have. The home-field advantage for teams would definitely not impact the game as much, which I wouldn't mind. Creates a more level playing field every week, and doesn't allow for as much outside factors to help determine results.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

3.) Do you think the Lions' pass rush has actually improved?

Maakaron: I do. The addition of Julian Okwara will surely help, and the free agent additions on defense should contribute right away. One aspect that should be talked about is what will Detroit's actual pressure rate be in 2020? If the Lions don't dial-up some more blitzes, there could be similar defensive struggles as last year. The confusing aspect of last year was that Detroit actually had a decent success rate when they called for pressure. Let's hope the new defensive coordinator is a little more willing to be aggressive in 2020.

Chirco: I think so, but only slightly. Not enough to move the needle and to turn the Lions into playoff contenders in 2020.

Lamorandier: Yes. Danny Shelton isn't known for his pass-rushing ability, but his ability to get to the quarterback is still more of a threat than "Snacks" Harrison. Nick Williams is much more explosive than A'Shawn Robinson, as well. On the edge, Devon Kennard produced from a high volume of opportunities. And despite being a rookie, I think Julian Okwara is already an upgrade in solely the pass-rush department. Now, the run defense with these new players compared to last year's guys is a different story.

4.) Beside for Matthew Stafford's health status, what's the one thing that concerns you the most about the Lions?

Maakaron: Injuries. On paper, Detroit looks to have a solid roster capable of winning games. A team can never have enough depth, but if certain players go down with injury, look for the Lions to struggle to have success. That's why not solidifying the backup quarterback position is such a head scratcher. If Stafford goes down, a repeat of last season is surely to occur.

Chirco: The team's anemic pass rush. The Lions barely got pressure on anyone all throughout 2019, and then, decided to part ways with linebacker Devon Kennard earlier this offseason.

A season ago, Kennard tied defensive end Trey Flowers for the team lead in sacks with seven.

Outside of Flowers, huge questions remain regarding where Detroit's pass rush is going to come from on a consistent, game-to-game basis.

It doesn't look like Lions general manager Bob Quinn upgraded it significantly enough this offseason. Thus, it likely will be a lingering concern all throughout 2020.

Lamorandier: The defense. The Lions brought in some new blood, but they also lost a lot of good football players on that side of the ball. Just remaining relatively healthy will go a long way toward helping to improve a porous defense from a season ago. Overall, I think the defense has been tweaked for the better, but whether it will be enough to make the Lions into a mid-level unit is still the biggest question mark in my mind.