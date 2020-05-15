It must weigh heavily on a player's mind deciding how to proceed safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On one hand, there is a natural drive to compete and get better daily in order to return this fall to play NFL football.

On the other hand, there is a global pandemic that has shutdown businesses and all but halted North American sports.

While maintaining safety protocols, Matthew Stafford has found time to train this offseason.

In a video conference Wednesday, he acknowledged working out with teammates Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay. Additionally, Stafford has participated in throwing sessions in Atlanta with rookie teammates D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

"Just trying to make sure we're limiting the amount of people that are there. Obviously, it's only the guy throwing and the guys catching. Trying to do that. Trying to make sure, I'm honestly making a conscious effort to try not to lick my fingers before I get the ball, throw it," Stafford said. "All those are kinds of things I never thought I'd have to think about. At the moment, I am. Just trying to make sure we limit our contact."

He added "I'm hoping everything goes as safe and as smooth as it can this offseason and we're allowed back in at some point, as long as that's safe," he said. "It's a tough situation, as everybody knows, to make the call on when, where and how we do this thing. But I'm hopeful we can get it going because I've put in a lot of work to be where I am and other guys on our team are doing the same."

Linebacker Jarrad Davis acknowledged that similar to many Americans, he is experiencing struggles remaining patient while awaiting the quarantines to eventually be lifted.

"It's something that is very, very dangerous to a lot of people, and it's something that's dangerous to the livelihoods of a lot of people. It's just tough both ways," Davis said. "I've heard stories of people that have gone in (to a hospital) on a Monday and they're gone on Wednesday; they passed away from it. I respect it for what it is, but I don't know, I'm just tired of waiting and I feel like a lot of people are kind of in that boat now."

