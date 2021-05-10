Detroit Lions Schedule Revealed May 12

The Detroit Lions schedule will finally be revealed this week during the "Schedule Release '21" special that will air on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

The schedule release is often programming fans cannot miss due to the annual division-by-division analysis, breaking down top matchups and the revelation of which teams will appear in all of the prime-time games.

The 2021 NFL seasons kicks off Thursday, Sept. 9, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting their first official opponent.

For Detroit, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. are currently in preparations for six games against divisional opponents, four games against teams from the NFC West, four games against teams in the AFC North, and two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference. The Denver Broncos will be the 17th opponent this season.

This offseason, owners approved a 17-game schedule. Each team will now play in an additional AFC vs. NFC game based on division standings from the prior season and on a rotating divisional basis.

Teams in the AFC will be the home squad for the additional game this season.

Detroit Lions 2021 opponents

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles

Away: Broncos, Bears, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Steelers, Seahawks, Rams, Falcons

