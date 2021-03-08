Detroit Lions 3-Round Mock Draft: Kyle Pitts Makes Offense Unstoppable

Check out who the Detroit Lions select in this three-round 2021 NFL mock draft.

Remember, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes possesses four picks through the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Remember, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes possesses four picks through the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Without further ado, here is my third Lions-specific, three-round mock draft.

First round, No. 7 overall: Florida TE Kyle Pitts

The Lions are unable to resist the temptation of adding the dynamic Pitts to their passing game, and take him here with the No. 7 overall pick.

I don't think Holmes & Co. should draft a tight end with this pick, with Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson already on the roster.

But, there is certainly a ton of buzz surrounding Pitts being a high-end pass-catcher that is worthy of a top-10 pick.

And, from all accounts, the Detroit front office's draft strategy will be to take the best player available, no matter the position, this April. Pitts could very well be viewed as the best player left on the board by Holmes and the team's front-office brass by the time the Lions pick at No. 7.

That's why it's definitely a possibility the organization nabs the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder.

The unanimous first-team All-American selection in 2020 profiles as a wide receiver playing the tight end position. He finished his Florida career with 100 receptions, 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns.

If the Lions were to select him, he'd form an electric one-two punch with Hockenson at tight end. He'd also help aid a pass-catchers room that could be seeing the departures of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola this offseason.

I'm not a big proponent of taking Pitts this high, with bigger needs on Detroit's roster -- especially on the defensive side of the ball.

However, I can see why the organization would want to add a player like Pitts, with all the potential he possesses to be a dynamic playmaker at the next level.

Second round, No. 41 overall: Texas EDGE/LB Joseph Ossai

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Ossai is my pick for the Lions at No. 41 overall. He brings to the table a high-end motor and the ability to both play in a 3-4 defense as an outside linebacker and to put his hand in the dirt in a four-man defensive front.

He really hit his stride as an EDGE defender in his final season at Texas.

Ossai produced 54 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two passes defensed in just nine games in 2020. He also amassed 90 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2019.

The Longhorns product possesses the necessary skill set to effectively get after the quarterback and stop the run at the next level.

Detroit direly could use help in both areas, and it's why Ossai is my selection for the Lions with this pick.

Third round, No. 72 overall: Oklahoma State CB Rodarius Williams

Detroit upgrades it secondary here by drafting Williams.

It gives new Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant another young cornerback to mold, along with Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye.

I've been on the Williams bandwagon for a while -- and simply because of his effectiveness in pass coverage.

By the time of the draft, Williams could end up being a second-round selection. So, he'd be a great value pick for the Lions at No. 72 overall.

Third round, No. 88 overall (acquired from the L.A. Rams): Pittsburgh EDGE Patrick Jones II

Can't ever have enough pass-rushers, right?

With how anemic Detroit's pass-rushing unit was a year ago and with Romeo Okwara possibly departing the franchise via free agency this offseason, Pittsburgh's Patrick Jones II is my pick for the Lions here.

The duo of Ossai and the 6-foot-5, 264-pound Jones would give Detroit an immediate boost when it comes to wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Jones finished the 2020 campaign with nine sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

He's no Aaron Donald -- a Pittsburgh product, like Jones, that Holmes helped identify for the Rams before they selected him No. 13 overall in 2014.

However, there's no doubt that Jones could still be an impact performer for Detroit, providing terrific value for Holmes & Co. at No. 88 overall.