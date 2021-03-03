T.J. Hockenson: 'Iowa Is Tight End U'

Read more on T.J. Hockenson's appearance on the 'Bussin with the Boys' podcast

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has teased that he wants to increase his involvement on social media.

Recently, the emerging tight end and George Kittle appeared on the widely popular 'Bussin with the Boys' podcast.

In the near 90-minute episode, Hockenson and Kittle shared entertaining stories of working out together and why Iowa has produced so many talented and quality tight ends in recent years.

Currently, there are several talented and emerging tight ends that play in the league that have come from Iowa, including Kittle, Hockenson and Noah Fant.

"Just a monster," Kittle said. "Him and Noah (Fant) both when they came in were freaks. T.J. and Noah when they both first came in, they were both late to their very first lift. I got yelled at for that for not being a good enough leader for the boys their first day."

You like to have way too much fun

One of the interesting stories that Hockenson revealed was former general manager Bob Quinn expressing how much he had noticed a change in him since his pre-draft interviews -- when he portrayed himself as a clean-cut individual wearing a suit and tie.

"Bob Quinn literally six months after he drafted me said, 'You're not the same guy I drafted. You like to have way too much fun.' I like to laugh, I like to have fun. That is my thing," Hockenson explained. "I am playing a kids game."

More from SI All Lions:



4 Takeaways from Campbell, Holmes Media Session

Brad Holmes Really Likes 2021 Quarterbacks Class

Campbell: A 'True Alpha' Knows When to Back Down

Poll: Should Alex Smith Be Lions' Backup QB in 2021?

Lamorandier: Detroit Lions Mock Draft 1.0

Is Kyle Pitts the Next Calvin Johnson?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.