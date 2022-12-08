The Detroit Lions defensive identity has started to take shape over the past few weeks.

After a rough start to the season, highlighted by miscommunication in the secondary, inconsistent pressure from the defensive line and allowing opposing teams to score at a very high rate, Aaron Glenn's defense has rebounded nicely since the bye week.

Prior to practice Thursday, Detroit's second-year defensive coordinator expressed what he wanted his defenses identity to be about.

“You know what? I think all the guys understand this, I know our understanding because it’s what I preach and what I would like to have our -- we’re a tough and violent team," said Glenn. "That’s who we are. That’s going to attack the football. I think it shows as far as the takeaways that we’ve gotten and just the way that we play defense overall. We might not be the most athletic, but man, it’s going to be a tough out against us every time you play against us. That’s how I want it.”

Since the bye week, the coaching staff has explained that part of the reason for the struggles earlier in the season was due to a new scheme and having several new players on the defense.

"People don’t really understand this, man, we only had two mainstays on our defense, everybody else were new guys," said Glenn. "So, it’s been two years that we’ve had a whole -- just a new defense. I know to you guys you think we should be in the Super Bowl, but it takes time. It takes time. And the guys are really starting to understand, we know that, I know that and that’s all we’re worried about is how we feel about our improvements.”

Jeff Okudah unfortunately missed his second consecutive practice dealing with an illness, while running back D'Andre Swift was a full participant.

Detroit Lions' Week 14 Thursday Injury Report