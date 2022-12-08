Jeff Okudah Yet to Return to Lions Practice

After several players missed the first Detroit Lions practice of the week, a few returned to the team's Allen Park facility on Thursday.

Those who returned included Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and DeShon Elliott.

Jeff Okudah, Derrick Barnes, Nate Sudfeld, Kalif Raymond, Kayode Awosika were among the players not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media.

Chase Lucas was spotted, but was working off to the side during drills.

Running back Craig Reynolds had his 21-day practice window opened, as he began working out with the team.

Prior to practice, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson wanted to acknowledge in his opening statement those key units and factors that led to the strong offensive performance against the Jaguars.

"I think it started with the offensive line," said Johnson. "They did a heck of a job protecting for us in protection. We knew that was ,going into the game, that was a style that we want to play and they really they came through in a big way. That was a good front.

"They have good pass rushers, they got good players across the board and for the most part the pockets were very clean," Johnson continued. "And then our wideouts, they made some some really big catches for us. And of course we saw Saints (Amon-Ra St. Brown) on third down. He had a bunch of them. But I mean, unsung heroes like Kalif Raymond. He only had a couple of catches, but both of them were really good, outside of his framework catches to keep us on schedule. And that was what allowed us to be efficient in that game."