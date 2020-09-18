Lions' Week 2 Friday Injury Report: Golladay, Dahl, Trufant Out

As Detroit approaches its Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, it is likely going to be without some key contributors again on offense.

There was no sign of wide receiver Kenny Golladay or cornerback Desmond Trufant at Friday's practice.

In Golladay's absence in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, rookie wideout Quintez Cephus was targeted 10 times.

Cephus finished his NFL debut with three receptions for 43 yards, and he played 57 total offensive snaps.

Guard Joe Dahl was added to the injury report Thursday, as he is dealing with a groin injury.

If Dahl and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai miss Sunday's game, Detroit would be down two members of its offensive line.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia was asked Friday in his pre-practice media session if Logan Stenberg is ready to play, if needed.

"Logan, I thought during the course of camp, really got better," Patricia explained. "We had to move him around a little bit. We were trying to take a look at some different positions, so I think he played guard and center. We’ve settled him down into one position now I think, as the end of camp and the beginning of season has started. I think it’s been a steady, steady improvement. We still have a long way to go, though, from that standpoint. But, it’s been good to be able to just have him in one spot.”

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (NP) OUT

WR Kenny Golladay - Hamstring (NP) OUT

TE Hunter Bryant - Hamstring (LP) OUT

G Joe Dahl - Groin (NP) OUT

RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (NP) Questionable

CB Darryl Roberts - Groin (LP) Questionable

DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (LP) Questionable

CB C.J. Moore - Hamstring (LP) Questionable

CB Jeff Okudah - Hamstring (Full Participant)

FB Jason Cabinda - Ankle (Full Participant)

