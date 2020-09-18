SI NFL Team Publishers Week 2 Predictions

Week 2 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Cleveland Browns were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-30, in a game that saw rookie quarterback Joe Burrow attempt over 60 passes and Nick Chubb of the Browns rush for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Seven total staffers picked 12 of the 16 games correct last week to jump out to the early lead in the picks challenge.

Yours truly has started the challenge with a 9-7 mark.

Highlights:

-Everybody correctly picked the Chiefs and the Bills to win.

-Only one team (Steve Renner) picked the Ravens to be upset. Kudos for the bravery.

-Only one team (Michael Fabiano) picked the Jaguars to upset the Colts. Incredible call on that prediction!

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

