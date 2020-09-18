SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 2 Predictions

John Maakaron

Week 2 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Cleveland Browns were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-30, in a game that saw rookie quarterback Joe Burrow attempt over 60 passes and Nick Chubb of the Browns rush for 124 yards and two touchdowns. 

Seven total staffers picked 12 of the 16 games correct last week to jump out to the early lead in the picks challenge.

Yours truly has started the challenge with a 9-7 mark.

Highlights:

-Everybody correctly picked the Chiefs and the Bills to win.

-Only one team (Steve Renner) picked the Ravens to be upset. Kudos for the bravery.

-Only one team (Michael Fabiano) picked the Jaguars to upset the Colts. Incredible call on that prediction!

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

More from SI All Lions: 

Breaking Down Julian Okwara's NFL Debut

Is RB Kerryon Johnson on His Way out of Detroit?

Lions-Packers Preview: 5 Questions with Bill Huber of SI Packer Central 

Lions' D'Andre Swift: 'I Know That Wasn't Me'

Jeff Okudah Welcomes Any Challenge, Even If It's Aaron Rodgers

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
RALionsFan
RALionsFan

Nice call on the Ravens upset

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions' D'Andre Swift: 'I Know That Wasn't Me'

D'Andre Swift addresses Detroit Lions media following a critical mistake late in the fourth quarter in his first NFL game.

John Maakaron

by

RALionsFan

Breaking Down Julian Okwara's NFL Debut

Read more on Julian Okwara's NFL debut

Logan Lamorandier

by

RALionsFan

3 Silver Linings Heading Into Week 2 for Detroit Lions

Read more on the positive takeaways from the Detroit Lions Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Jeff Okudah Welcomes Any Challenge, Even If It's Aaron Rodgers

Read more on rookie Jeff Okudah and his preparation ahead of a Week 2 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

John Maakaron

If Lions Start 0-4, Should Matt Patricia Be Fired?

The Detroit Lions' next three opponents are the Packers, Cardinals and Saints.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Despite New Defensive Coordinator, Lions' Defense Has Not Changed Much

Read more on the Detroit Lions' defensive struggles against the Chicago Bears.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

5 Questions with Bill Huber of SI Packer Central

Bill Huber of SI Packer Central answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions Week 2 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

John Maakaron

by

RALionsFan

Matthew Stafford Still Trusts Rookie D'Andre Swift

Matthew Stafford would still target rookie D'Andre Swift "100 out of 100" times in the future.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Lions' Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Roberts Returns, Golladay Still Out

Read more on the Detroit Lions Week 2 Thursday injury report

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Is Kerryon Johnson on His Way Out?

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly dives into whether Detroit Lions third-year running back Kerryon Johnson is on his way out of town

Daniel Kelly

by

RALionsFan