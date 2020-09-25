SI.com
Lions' Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Golladay Questionable, Trufant Doubtful

John Maakaron

As the Detroit Lions approach their Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the team is getting markedly healthier. 

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. 

Although he is not 100 percent, he will very likely suit up and attempt to aid an offense that has been limited in it's deep-threat capabilities without him. 

Cornerback Desmond Trufant was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report.

Cornerback C.J. Moore was a new addition to the practice injury report this week and is dealing with a calf injury. 

"I think Calvin (C.J. Moore) is the only one today -- probably won’t do much. He’ll be out there, but I think probably not too much for him today. Everyone else, kind of get out there and see how they feel. Got some guys trying to work back from some of the injury situations so sometimes we get a little bit more out of them once we go through stretch and see how they feel. So we’ll just see what it looks like when we get out there," head coach Matt Patricia said prior to Friday's practice. 

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

TE Hunter Bryant - Hamstring (NP) Out

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (LP) Doubtful

CB C.J. Moore - Calf (NP) Questionable

WR Kenny Golladay - Hamstring (LP) Questionable

RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (LP) Questionable

DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (FP)

