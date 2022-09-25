Detroit Lions' Week 3 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions will have several injured players return to the football field in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It was reported by NFL Network on Sunday morning that Frank Ragnow (foot), Aidan Hutchinson (thigh), T.J. Hockenson (hip) and D'Andre Swift (ankle) would suit up and play this week.

The No. 2 overall pick does not believe his charley horse suffered against the Commanders will impact him negatively this week.

Speaking with reporters at the team's practice facility, Hutchinson expressed that he has previously played through similar injuries when he played collegiately at Michigan.

For head coach Dan Campbell, the belief is present the players on the roster are still building trust to be able to go in and play on the road in hostile environments.

"I think there again a game like this goes a long way. I mean, we’re going to be tested, and the only way to get better on the road and in a hostile environment is to win on the road in a hostile environment and do the little things," said Campbell. "We have to play a clean game. Man, this can’t be a, ‘Well, we got penalties and flags flying around.’ We get all these false starts, and we’ve got holding penalties. And ‘Wait, I thought he said’ or MA (missed assignments), palms up, like, we’ve got to play clean. And that’s the most important thing here. We cannot beat ourselves.”

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 3 inactives:

DL John Cominsky

G Drew Forbes

G Jonah Jackson

CB Chase Lucas

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

TE James Mitchell

DL Demetrius Taylor