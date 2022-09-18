Report: Amani Oruwariye Out Against Commanders

The Detroit Lions were already facing an uphill climb in Week 2 matching up against the offensive weapons of the Washington Commanders.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, cornerback Amani Oruwariye will not play in Week 2.

Early in the week, Detroit's top cornerback left practice early due to a back ailment.

Unfortanately, the nagging injury will likely prevent a key member of Detroit's defense from playing against a Commanders team that has plenty of offensive weapons.

“Here’s what I have noticed about this League, going forward, that every week is a tough week," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week. "Every week, teams have these skill players that can do a number of things. And this is a team that has (Terry) McLaurin as far as the receiver position, (Jahan) Dotson, then Curtis Samuel, whom I’m familiar with from being in Carolina.

"And then I think this back (Antonio) Gibson is a pretty good player. So, they do have weapons that we have to get ready to -- but that’s every week. So our cover guys, when we get a chance to double the guys, we’ve got to win, but when you’re in one-on-one, you have to get a chance to win too. So each week, as far as us as coaches, we’ve got to make sure we have a plan for those guys to be able to go out there and be successful.”

Jeff Okudah, who was able to shut down Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith, will now likely be called upon to play a bigger role in Glenn's defense.