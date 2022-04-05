Detroit Lions Will Meet With LB Nakobe Dean For Pre-Draft Visit

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean has been mocked to the Lions at No. 32 in the past few weeks.

The Georgia Bulldogs could have up to six players on the defensive side of the football selected in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last month, the Detroit Lions sent special assistant to the owner Chris Spielman and linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to attend Georgia's pro day.

Sheppard, who will coach inside linebackers in 2022, ran linebacker drills for a group of players that contributed heavily to the Bulldogs winning their first ever College Football Playoff national championship.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most popular draft prospects that has been mocked to the Lions at pick No. 32 the last month has been linebacker Nakobe Dean.

The 6'0, 225-pound linebacker is now set to have an official pre-draft visit with the Lions in the near future.

Among the needs general manager Brad Holmes must fill this offseason is an off-ball linebacker to join Derrick Barnes and veteran Alex Anzalone, who is returning to the Lions on a one-year deal.

Dean recorded six sacks, 72 tackles and two interceptions for the Bulldogs last season and was an integral factor in Georgia's dominant victory over Michigan in their semifinal matchup.

"I've talked and met with him, and I've talked with multiple scouts and we all kind of agree: There isn't a better player in this class in terms of football IQ," ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay said.

Travon Walker, Quay Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are also potential prospects who could be selected early in the draft this year.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER