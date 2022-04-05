Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Will Meet With LB Nakobe Dean For Pre-Draft Visit

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean has been mocked to the Lions at No. 32 in the past few weeks.

The Georgia Bulldogs could have up to six players on the defensive side of the football selected in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last month, the Detroit Lions sent special assistant to the owner Chris Spielman and linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to attend Georgia's pro day.

Sheppard, who will coach inside linebackers in 2022, ran linebacker drills for a group of players that contributed heavily to the Bulldogs winning their first ever College Football Playoff national championship. 

dean5

One of the most popular draft prospects that has been mocked to the Lions at pick No. 32 the last month has been linebacker Nakobe Dean

The 6'0, 225-pound linebacker is now set to have an official pre-draft visit with the Lions in the near future. 

Among the needs general manager Brad Holmes must fill this offseason is an off-ball linebacker to join Derrick Barnes and veteran Alex Anzalone, who is returning to the Lions on a one-year deal. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

pickett5

How the Eagles' Draft Trade With Saints Impacts Detroit Lions

Could the New Orleans Saints try to move up to the No. 2 spot?

13 hours ago
mayfield5

Detroit Lions Do Not Have 'Much Interest' in QB Baker Mayfield

Detroit Lions are not likely going to land Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

14 hours ago
thibodeaux5

'Just Watch the Whole Tape': Kayvon Thibodeaux Confident He's Best Draft Prospect

Kayvon Thibodeaux is confident he is the best player in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

18 hours ago

Dean recorded six sacks, 72 tackles and two interceptions for the Bulldogs last season and was an integral factor in Georgia's dominant victory over Michigan in their semifinal matchup.

"I've talked and met with him, and I've talked with multiple scouts and we all kind of agree: There isn't a better player in this class in terms of football IQ," ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay said. 

Travon Walker, Quay Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are also potential prospects who could be selected early in the draft this year. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

pickett5
News

How the Eagles' Draft Trade With Saints Impacts Detroit Lions

By John Maakaron13 hours ago
mayfield5
News

Detroit Lions Do Not Have 'Much Interest' in QB Baker Mayfield

By John Maakaron14 hours ago
thibodeaux5
News

'Just Watch the Whole Tape': Kayvon Thibodeaux Confident He's Best Draft Prospect

By John Maakaron18 hours ago
pat5
News

NFL World Reacts to Amazing Pat McAfee WrestleMania 38 Performance

By John Maakaron19 hours ago
walker5
News

A Bold Draft Trade Could Land Detroit Lions Two Georgia Defensive Linemen

By John Maakaron21 hours ago
okudah5
News

All Lions: Should Lions Move Jeff Okudah to Nickel Cornerback?

By John MaakaronApr 3, 2022
chark5
News

Roundtable: Grading Lions' Free-Agency Decisions

By Vito ChircoApr 3, 2022
USATSI_16778696_168388382_lowres
News

Chirco: Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

By Vito ChircoApr 3, 2022