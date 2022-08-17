TE Devin Funchess Leaves Joint Practice Early

The Detroit Lions just wrapped up a 90-minute joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

Unfortunately, a member of the Lions roster left practice early.

Tight end Devin Funchess, who had seen first-team reps with the offense this week for the first time in training camp, reportedly left the field in a lot of pain.

The veteran had started to impress his teammates against the Falcons with red zone targets, hurdling defenders and consistent play as training camp has progressed.

“He’s getting more comfortable every day,” tight end coach Tanner Engstrand explained to reporters. “It’s good to see him have a little bit of production, because really as you mentioned, he hadn’t had a lot of targets and maybe production in camp thus far as he’s getting accustomed to feeling it out in the box instead of spread out wide.

"It was really good to see him do that. Get down in the red zone, I mean, he can jump out of this room. And he’s tall and athletic and long, so that was awesome to see him make that play down in the red zone.”

Funchess has been in a battle with Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra for a spot on the roster.

Earlier this week, the team released tights ends Nolan Givan and Garrett Griffin, giving the veteran added hope he could actually make the Lions' roster in 2022.

Rookie James Mitchell is also expected to make a push to land a spot on the 53-man roster.

Funchess returned to the Lions after being away from the game for a period of time.

He previously had stints with the 49ers, Packers, Colts and Panthers.

