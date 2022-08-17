Skip to main content

TE Devin Funchess Leaves Joint Practice Early

Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess appeared in a lot of pain when he left practice, according to reports.

The Detroit Lions just wrapped up a 90-minute joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts. 

Unfortunately, a member of the Lions roster left practice early. 

Tight end Devin Funchess, who had seen first-team reps with the offense this week for the first time in training camp, reportedly left the field in a lot of pain. 

The veteran had started to impress his teammates against the Falcons with red zone targets, hurdling defenders and consistent play as training camp has progressed. 

“He’s getting more comfortable every day,” tight end coach Tanner Engstrand explained to reporters. “It’s good to see him have a little bit of production, because really as you mentioned, he hadn’t had a lot of targets and maybe production in camp thus far as he’s getting accustomed to feeling it out in the box instead of spread out wide.

"It was really good to see him do that. Get down in the red zone, I mean, he can jump out of this room. And he’s tall and athletic and long, so that was awesome to see him make that play down in the red zone.”

Funchess has been in a battle with Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra for a spot on the roster. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

vaitai5

Halapoulivaati Vaitai Update Provided: 'He Should Be Good'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on why Halapoulivaati Vaitai left practice Monday.

2 hours ago
lions5

Lions 2022 Joint Practice Wednesday Updates

Follow along with what reporters are observing from the Detroit Lions joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

4 hours ago
aidan5

Viewers React to Aidan Hutchinson's Family on Hard Knocks

Aidan Hutchinson has been receiving increased attention on this season of "Hard Knocks".

5 hours ago

Earlier this week, the team released tights ends Nolan Givan and Garrett Griffin, giving the veteran added hope he could actually make the Lions' roster in 2022. 

Rookie James Mitchell is also expected to make a push to land a spot on the 53-man roster. 

Funchess returned to the Lions after being away from the game for a period of time. 

He previously had stints with the 49ers, Packers, Colts and Panthers. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

vaitai5
News

Halapoulivaati Vaitai Update Provided: 'He Should Be Good'

By Christian Booher2 hours ago
lions5
News

Lions 2022 Joint Practice Wednesday Updates

By John Maakaron4 hours ago
aidan5
News

Viewers React to Aidan Hutchinson's Family on Hard Knocks

By John Maakaron5 hours ago
USATSI_18752577_168388382_lowres (1)
News

4 Things to Watch during Lions-Colts Joint Practices

By Vito Chirco6 hours ago
swift5
News

'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 Recap: Swift, Rodriguez, St. Brown Shine

By Christian Booher15 hours ago
breeze5
News

Lions Move On from Two Members of Roster

By John MaakaronAug 16, 2022 12:41 PM EDT
goff5
OnePride+

Jared Goff Embracing Young Fan Is Going Viral

By John MaakaronAug 16, 2022 12:31 PM EDT
goff5
News

Jared Goff's Fiancee Reveals Scary Interactions with NFL Fans

By John MaakaronAug 16, 2022 9:44 AM EDT