Lions 2022 Joint Practice Wednesday Updates

Follow along with what reporters are observing from the Detroit Lions joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Detroit Lions have not held a joint practice with another NFL football team since they hosted the New England Patriots back in 2019. 

Head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff trusts that working with the Indianapolis Colts this year will facilitate the needed growth a young football needs during training camp. 

Campbell noted he trusts the Colts' coaching staff to relay the message to the players not to make it all about aggression and fighting for the next two days

"I just think you get two real good days of practice," Campbell told reporters, when it was announced the Lions would visit the Colts practice facility this week. "It's a change in intensity going against another opponent. Sometimes even as intense as you try to make your own practice, just to be able to go against a different opponent just levels the stakes. Levels the intensity. You need that.

"Their bodies need that -- the competition -- just to raise the stakes a little bit goes a long ways for your guys. So to be able to get two really good days against them, and then certainly the preseason game, I think it changes up training camp, but it also raises up the intensity and competition."

One of the integral areas of improvement the Lions will be expecting is along the defense. 

The Colts feature a prolific rushing attack, led by running back Jonathan Taylor. 

The opportunity for Aaron Glenn's defense to match wits with the Colts' offense should provide the necessary film for the roster to learn from the next couple of weeks. 

Here are updates from the Lions practice with the Colts Wednesday.  

