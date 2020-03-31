Duron Harmon: "I'm a Big Golladay Fan"

New Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon appeared on the "Double Coverage Podcast" hosted by Jason and Devin McCourty.

Harmon appears at the 8:48 mark of episode 35 and discussed his feelings about being traded to the Lions.

He also shares with his former teammates what Patriots coach Bill Belichick discussed with him when the decision was made he would be traded to the Lions.

A fan of the Patriots asked how does an NFL player not take it personally being traded.

“At the end of the day, you have to look at it from both sides. At the time, at the moment you hear you got traded and you’re like, ‘Aww, man.’ But, then you sit back and look at it and the Patriots had to make some decisions," Harmon said. "We had the opportunity to play last year with so many great defensive players. It was so many players everywhere, and just with the salary cap, I understand the decision."

Harmon added, "When I talked to Bill he told me what the decision was based on and he told me, ‘Look, it is just at the point where we have to make some moves and we just paid Dev -- it’s just going to be really tough to really do anything, or get anything done in free agency if we don’t do this.’ And he was just telling me it’s going to be a great opportunity for me. I respect that because at the end of the day we know Bill is going to do what is best for the team and I respect that because not a lot of people can do that and have that commitment and dedication that the team is first.”

In Detroit, Harmon expressed he is looking forward to playing with Jamie Collins and wide receiver Kenny Golladay -- a player he had on his fantasy football team last season.

