AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Duron Harmon: "I'm a Big Golladay Fan"

John Maakaron

New Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon appeared on the "Double Coverage Podcast" hosted by Jason and Devin McCourty. 

Harmon appears at the 8:48 mark of episode 35 and discussed his feelings about being traded to the Lions. 

He also shares with his former teammates what Patriots coach Bill Belichick discussed with him when the decision was made he would be traded to the Lions. 

A fan of the Patriots asked how does an NFL player not take it personally being traded.

“At the end of the day, you have to look at it from both sides. At the time, at the moment you hear you got traded and you’re like, ‘Aww, man.’ But, then you sit back and look at it and the Patriots had to make some decisions," Harmon said. "We had the opportunity to play last year with so many great defensive players. It was so many players everywhere, and just with the salary cap, I understand the decision."

Harmon added, "When I talked to Bill he told me what the decision was based on and he told me, ‘Look, it is just at the point where we have to make some moves and we just paid Dev -- it’s just going to be really tough to really do anything, or get anything done in free agency if we don’t do this.’ And he was just telling me it’s going to be a great opportunity for me. I respect that because at the end of the day we know Bill is going to do what is best for the team and I respect that because not a lot of people can do that and have that commitment and dedication that the team is first.”

In Detroit, Harmon expressed he is looking forward to playing with Jamie Collins and wide receiver Kenny Golladay -- a player he had on his fantasy football team last season. 

Related

Could DL Neville Gallimore Be a Fit for Lions?

Lions' Offensive Line Still Has Significant Question Mark Ahead of NFL Draft

All Lions: Lions Add Once Again to Receivers Room

SI Lions Roundtable: Best and Worst Free-Agent Acquisitions

Comments (1)
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

It’s so interesting, every move Belichick makes players respect

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Offensive Line Still Has Significant Question Mark Ahead of NFL Draft

Detroit has invested heavily on their offensive line under general manager Bob Quinn. Replacing Graham Glasgow will be no easy task

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Could DL Neville Gallimore Be a Fit in Detroit?

Vito Chirco opines on whether DL Neville Gallimore could be a fit in Detroit

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Ranking Detroit Lions Offseason Acquisitions

Who was the best offseason acquisition for the Detroit Lions?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

All Lions: Lions Add Once Again to Receivers Room

Vito Chirco takes a look at the latest and greatest Lions news from around the web

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Has WR Marvin Jones Jr. Been Underutilized in Lions Offense?

Could Lions offense get more production from Marvin Jones Jr. in 2020?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Better Fit: Chase Young or Derrick Brown?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Derrick Brown?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

SI Lions Roundtable: Best and Worst Free Agent Acquisitions

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier tackle this week's Detroit Lions news

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Targeting Okudah Post Free Agency

Check out who experts believe the Lions are selecting in their latest NFL mock drafts post free agency

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Agree to Terms with Ex-Packers WR Geronimo Allison

Lions add veteran wide receiver Geronimo Allison

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Computer Simulation Projects Lions Win Total and Odds of Making Playoffs in 2020

Sportsline simulated the 2020 NFL season 10,000 times. Read how many wins the Lions secure and what odds do they have of making the playoffs

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever