Ennis Rakestraw Ruled Out Against Colts
The Detroit Lions had one cornerback listed as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report, and another miss practice entirely on Friday.
Terrion Arnold was participating in practice on Friday, while fellow rookie Ennis Rakestraw did not participate on Friday.
Rakestraw was officially listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury, and ruled out for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit's talented defensive back has dealt with injuries his rookie season and his absence could pave the way for Emmanuel Moseley to debut this week.
Moseley and Arnold were both listed as questionable on the Week 12 injury report.
Arnold has had some ups and downs throughout his first NFL season, as he has been a frequent target of pass interference penalties. Yet, he has remained every bit the confident player he was billed to be when the Lions drafted him.
“Well I think what – yeah, however you want to cut it, he’s pretty good about putting things behind him, negative plays behind him, going to the next one, and you have to be able to do that at the cornerback position," Dan Campbell said. "I think he can put it back, go to the next play, learn from what just happened and continue to play. I mean, that’s what we talk about all the time, just go in there and compete again. Compete for the next play and the next play, and he’s done that. For a young guy that’s important. Quarterback and cornerback you have to be able to do that probably more so than any of the positions. So, yeah and he’s getting better and better every week.”
