Lions Hoping Moseley Debuts, LaPorta, Arnold Injury Updates
The Detroit Lions are hoping to add another piece to their productive secondary in the coming weeks. In fact, Dan Campbell said Friday it could be as soon as Sunday that another player enters the fold.
Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who suffered a torn pec during joint practices with the New York Giants in training camp, returned to practice on Nov. 6 and has been steadily working his way back during his return-to-practice window.
With the end of his window approaching, Campbell said he hopes to have Moseley activated for the upcoming game against Indianapolis on Sunday. The defender has yet to make an impact through his first year-and-a-half with the organization, as he suffered a torn ACL just three snaps into his tenure with the team last year.
However, now healthy, he can provide a versatile weapon for a secondary that has been playing at a high level.
“He’s been taking reps. He’s gotten better over the last three weeks. I think there’s a real good chance that he goes or doesn’t go for this game, does that help? He’s trending the right way," Campbell said. "I would love to get him up for this game. We’ll see what today looks like. He’s continuing to get better and better, but we see him doing a little bit of everything — corner, nickel, safety. He’s help, is what he is. He brings another piece for us that we can use.”
Detroit also has optimistic outlooks on tight end Sam LaPorta and cornerback Terrion Arnold. LaPorta missed last week's game against Jacksonville with a shoulder injury, but was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
“He’s been good. Here we go, two days in and it feels like he’s trending the right way," Campbell explained. "So he looks pretty good. Looks like he’s got fresh legs, so that’s good.”
Arnold, meanwhile, was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday. He popped up as a limited participant with a groin injury, but Campbell said he is not concerned presently with the status of the rookie corner.
“Yeah, he should be good," Campbell said. "This morning he went in and got treatment, everything looked like it’s pretty good. We’ll see what it looks like at practice today. I’m not concerned right now, but we’ll see how this day goes.”
Notes
1.) With the recent injury of Alex Anzalone hitting the linebacker room, Jalen Reeves-Maybin could be a player who gets back into the mix upon his return from injured reserve. He was placed on IR prior to the Texans game, meaning he would be eligible to return following the team's Thanksgiving game against Chicago.
However, his immediate return doesn't appear to be a foregone conclusion. Campbell explained that it's uncertain when Reeves-Maybin will officially begin his return to action.
"We're hopeful," Campbell said. "That's another one of those, as he's on IR, we're taking it kind of day-to-day, week-to-week. It's just a matter of how quickly he recovers. We're hopeful, but we don't really know at this time."
2.) The Lions have had several of their touchdown celebrations be of viral nature during their win streak, as players such as David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs have displayed creativity after reaching the end zone.
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the architect of these scoring plays, has suggested a celebration for the players to use in the future.
“I watch that – I hear about it from my kids when I get home," Johnson said Thursday. "They really like the one – ‘Did you see (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint on his head?’ A couple weeks ago, that was the one I heard a lot about. I try to give them – I tried to share them a celebration, they haven’t done it yet.”
While Johnson said the team hasn't used his idea yet, he's hoping St. Brown will help implement it in a situation this season.
“Hopefully coming down the pipe at some point," Johnson stated. "I’m on St. Brown about that, he’s the guru.”