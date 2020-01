Watch as ESPN's Mel Kiper says, “If there are favorable medical reports on Tua, the Lions could pick him at #3 overall.”

Tagovailoa's health status and his performance in pre-draft workouts will be a storyline to watch as the draft approaches.

If he excels, Detroit may struggle to pass up on a future quarterback Matthew Stafford can mentor.

Related

Scouting Report: DT Derrick Brown

Detroit Lions are in Driver's Seat of NFL Draft

Lions Promote Offensive Coaches