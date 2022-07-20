Skip to main content

Louis Riddick: Long-Term Lions Quarterback Answer Not on Roster

Detroit Lions still do not rank that high in national NFL power ranking polls.

The Detroit Lions have been generating a significant amount of buzz all offseason. 

Despite the wave of positive press, many national power rankings still have the Lions ranked in the bottom third of the league. 

In a recent EPN three-year power ranking projection, Detroit still only found themselves being ranked No. 28. 

Several experts, Jeremy Fowler, Louis Riddick, Seth Walder and Field Yates, were asked to rate each team's quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster, drafting ability, front office and coaching to establish an overall score. 

The Lions overall score was 73.0. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_18426374_168388382_lowres (1)

2022 Stat Prediction for Jeff Okudah

SI All Lions provides its stat prediction for Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah in 2022.

1 hour ago
aidan5

Aidan Hutchinson Bests Kayvon Thibodeaux in Madden 23 Rating

The latest Madden 23 ratings have been released for Detroit Lions linebackers and EDGE rushers.

19 hours ago
stbrown5

Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Join Elite List in Lions Season Opener

Amon-Ra St. Brown has quickly become a focal point of the Detroit Lions' offense.

22 hours ago

When asked if quarterback Jared Goff was simply a holdover or part of the long-term rebuilding process, Riddick expressed, "I'm going with the latter; the long-term quarterback answer is not on the roster. Until they find better than Goff, the Lions will be lacking at the most important position relative to every other team in their division."

Many pundits echo Riddick's sentiment, noting the moves made by general manager Brad Holmes indicate the team could go after a quarterback in next year's draft. 

"Go big for a QB in the 2023 draft or trade pool. The Lions eschewed this year's passers to bolster the rest of the roster. Improving the roster offers flexibility," Jeremy Fowler noted. "Plenty of top passers will be available in the first round, or the Lions can sell a trade partner on how Detroit is built to win now, coming off two years of pain."

Goff is in his second-year playing in Motown and is facing a prove-it season. If he falls short, the team can easily move on from him and bring in their next signal-caller. 

USATSI_18426374_168388382_lowres (1)
News

2022 Stat Prediction for Jeff Okudah

By Vito Chirco1 hour ago
aidan5
News

Aidan Hutchinson Bests Kayvon Thibodeaux in Madden 23 Rating

By John Maakaron19 hours ago
stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Join Elite List in Lions Season Opener

By John Maakaron22 hours ago
USATSI_18417916_168388382_lowres
News

3 Goals for Aidan Hutchinson at Training Camp

By Vito Chirco23 hours ago
USATSI_18497947_168388382_lowres
News

Lions Position Battles to Watch Entering Training Camp

By Christian BooherJul 19, 2022
hockenson5
OnePride+

T.J. Hockenson Has Fifth-Highest Madden 23 Rating among Tight Ends

By John MaakaronJul 18, 2022
williams5
News

Lions Madden 23 Receivers Ratings Released

By John MaakaronJul 18, 2022
hockenson5
News

Similar Stats of T.J. Hockenson and Eric Ebron Explored

By John MaakaronJul 18, 2022