Louis Riddick: Long-Term Lions Quarterback Answer Not on Roster

The Detroit Lions have been generating a significant amount of buzz all offseason.

Despite the wave of positive press, many national power rankings still have the Lions ranked in the bottom third of the league.

In a recent EPN three-year power ranking projection, Detroit still only found themselves being ranked No. 28.

Several experts, Jeremy Fowler, Louis Riddick, Seth Walder and Field Yates, were asked to rate each team's quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster, drafting ability, front office and coaching to establish an overall score.

The Lions overall score was 73.0.

When asked if quarterback Jared Goff was simply a holdover or part of the long-term rebuilding process, Riddick expressed, "I'm going with the latter; the long-term quarterback answer is not on the roster. Until they find better than Goff, the Lions will be lacking at the most important position relative to every other team in their division."

Many pundits echo Riddick's sentiment, noting the moves made by general manager Brad Holmes indicate the team could go after a quarterback in next year's draft.

"Go big for a QB in the 2023 draft or trade pool. The Lions eschewed this year's passers to bolster the rest of the roster. Improving the roster offers flexibility," Jeremy Fowler noted. "Plenty of top passers will be available in the first round, or the Lions can sell a trade partner on how Detroit is built to win now, coming off two years of pain."

Goff is in his second-year playing in Motown and is facing a prove-it season. If he falls short, the team can easily move on from him and bring in their next signal-caller.