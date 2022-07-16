3 Numbers Jared Goff Must Improve Upon

There's no doubt that Jared Goff has to improve upon his numbers from a season ago, if the Lions intend on being more relevant in 2022.

It will take an enormous effort from Goff for him to "turn back the clock" to his Pro Bowl form from 2017-18. However, if he takes a step forward in the following three stats, he might do just that.

Without further ado, here are three numbers that Detroit's starting signal-caller must improve in heading into the upcoming season.

Yards per completion: 9.8

The Lions' offense must open up its downfield passing attack in 2022.

Goff threw for just 9.8 yards per completion a season ago, the third-worst mark among 33 qualified quarterbacks.

That can't happen again this upcoming season, and it shouldn't, after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes went out and acquired deep threats DJ Chark and Jameson Williams this past offseason.

This is perhaps the most glaring stat that Goff must improve upon heading into his second campaign in Motown.

Sacks: 35

Sure, this a reflection primarily of the offensive line failing to protect Goff, and also of his receivers failing to get or stay open. However, it's also a product of Goff not being the most mobile and holding on to the ball too long.

He and Sam Darnold endured the 11th-most sacks a season ago (35), which is far from a recipe for success for most NFL quarterbacks (unless your name is Joe Burrow).

Goff and the Lions also lost 280 yards from the 35 times he was sacked, which was the fifth-most yards lost from being sacked in 2021.

If Goff can limit that this upcoming season, Detroit will be able to sustain longer drives and might just be able to find the end zone more often.

Passing touchdowns: 19

This is the easiest stat to pinpoint that Goff needs to improve upon from last season.

His 19 passing touchdowns ranked just 20th in the league. And, when you compare him to other passers, you'll find that each playoff QB from 2021, outside of the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (who was a rookie last year), threw for more TD passes than the Lions' starting signal-caller.

The 19 passing TDs also represented his lowest mark in a season in which he's played at least 14 games.

It'd be nice to see the former Los Angeles Rams passer throw for about 25 TDs this upcoming season. And, if he does, it very well could lead to Detroit being a more competitive bunch than a year ago.