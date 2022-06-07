Fans Debate If Jeff Okudah Will Ever Succeed with Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions fans continue to debate just how successful Jeff Okudah can be in the NFL.

At only 23 years old and coming off of a serious leg injury, there is still time to evaluate just how successful he can become in the National Football League.

Unfortunately, some have already labeled him a "bust" after two rocky seasons.

Against the San Francisco 49ers, Okudah ruptured his Achilles tendon, suddenly ending his sophomore campaign.

"The second I got into the car with my aunt, I just broke down and started crying," Okudah said. "She had never really seen me cry before, but it was a lot of like -- I just had big hopes for that last year. So that day I was really down. It kind of felt like I was living a nightmare, honestly, man."

His rehabilitation process has been about getting healthy physically, but also overcoming all of the mental hurdles that come with suffering such a devastating injury.

"That is real important right now, is just continuing his growth mentally and him being able to get the walkthrough reps and just to get the film study," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Those things are big for him right now. So, it's good to have him here, to have him available to do that. When the time's right, to go full speed when we get him in camp, he'll be ready."

Despite the outside noise regarding his potential, the young defensive back is eager to return to show he can play the cornerback position.

"I feel like I've been hungry, like I haven't ate in years," Okudah said. "That hunger has just been inside of me since the injury. Really, even before the injury. I've had that feeling, man, for like two years, just that hunger. I'm ready to go out there and play to the best of my ability."

