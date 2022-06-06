Penei Sewell: Fans Passion Fuels Desire to Defeat Opponents

Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell served as the Grand Marshal of the Detroit Grand Prix over the weekend.

The event on Belle Isle was the first time the young offensive lineman took in an IndyCar race in person.

Speaking with reporters, Sewell expressed how the support of the local fans fuel him.

He also explained the lessons he learned his rookie campaign and how he can use those important moments to aid his development.

“All the lessons I’ve learned in Year 1 were definitely important for me going into Year 2, the game was a lot quicker, I also took that year (2020) off so I kind of forgot the speed of the game a little bit, so I’m a lot more comfortable out there,” Sewell said, via the Detroit News. “I know the playbook more so I can play faster. I know the cadence so I can play faster. Everything is just experience, so now this year it’s just go out there and have fun.”

Being able to draw upon his past experiences last season will allow the talented lineman to be more efficient in his preparations this season.

“After that first year, and kind of getting everything under my belt, now I know what to expect and my schedule is more, I guess, efficient," Sewell said. "Now I can go out and meet the people that really show love to me each and every day, and I'm starting today."

Despite only winning three games, Sewell noticed just how much players feed off of the energy of the crowd.

Known as a passionate sports town, the energy that can build at Ford Field impressed the second-year Lion.

“It's important because the fans, y'all play a huge role into every game. We got to feel your energy out there, and your energy, it's kind of just contagious. It kind of makes me kind of hyped up, 'I'm gonna kill the guy in front of me' more, like, it's just that type of energy," Sewell said.

Sewell continued, "So every time you guys come out there and I feel y’all, it's just something I have to do to give back after the game, just because I owe it to y'all.”