Skip to main content

Penei Sewell: Fans Passion Fuels Desire to Defeat Opponents

Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell praises supporters.

Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell served as the Grand Marshal of the Detroit Grand Prix over the weekend. 

The event on Belle Isle was the first time the young offensive lineman took in an IndyCar race in person. 

Speaking with reporters, Sewell expressed how the support of the local fans fuel him. 

He also explained the lessons he learned his rookie campaign and how he can use those important moments to aid his development. 

“All the lessons I’ve learned in Year 1 were definitely important for me going into Year 2, the game was a lot quicker, I also took that year (2020) off so I kind of forgot the speed of the game a little bit, so I’m a lot more comfortable out there,” Sewell said, via the Detroit News. “I know the playbook more so I can play faster. I know the cadence so I can play faster. Everything is just experience, so now this year it’s just go out there and have fun.”

sewell5
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

patricia5

Lions Fans Confident Matt Patricia Will Flop Calling Offense Plays

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is trending towards calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots.

2 hours ago
aidan5

Peter King: Aidan Hutchinson Is 'Symbol of Progress' for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions have a player in rookie Aidan Hutchinson who wants to play for his hometown team.

5 hours ago
swift5

Will Detroit Lions Have Running Back Rush for Over 1,000-Yards?

The Detroit Lions are looking to improve the overall running game ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

6 hours ago

Being able to draw upon his past experiences last season will allow the talented lineman to be more efficient in his preparations this season. 

“After that first year, and kind of getting everything under my belt, now I know what to expect and my schedule is more, I guess, efficient," Sewell said. "Now I can go out and meet the people that really show love to me each and every day, and I'm starting today."

Despite only winning three games, Sewell noticed just how much players feed off of the energy of the crowd. 

Known as a passionate sports town, the energy that can build at Ford Field impressed the second-year Lion

“It's important because the fans, y'all play a huge role into every game. We got to feel your energy out there, and your energy, it's kind of just contagious. It kind of makes me kind of hyped up, 'I'm gonna kill the guy in front of me' more, like, it's just that type of energy," Sewell said. 

Sewell continued, "So every time you guys come out there and I feel y’all, it's just something I have to do to give back after the game, just because I owe it to y'all.”

patricia5
News

Lions Fans Confident Matt Patricia Will Flop Calling Offense Plays

By John Maakaron2 hours ago
aidan5
News

Peter King: Aidan Hutchinson Is 'Symbol of Progress' for Detroit Lions

By John Maakaron5 hours ago
swift5
Polls

Will Detroit Lions Have Running Back Rush for Over 1,000-Yards?

By John Maakaron6 hours ago
goff5
News

4 Burning Questions for Lions Entering Minicamp

By Christian Booher10 hours ago
USATSI_18360858_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: What Should Ben Johnson Steal from Sean McVay?

By Vito ChircoJun 5, 2022
USATSI_18426374_168388382_lowres
News

5 Lions Storylines to Watch during Minicamp

By Christian BooherJun 5, 2022
holmes5
News

Where Detroit Lions Stand with Salary Cap Post-June 1

By John MaakaronJun 5, 2022
aidan5
OnePride+

Lions Fans Drinking Kool-Aid After NFL Analyst Predicted Nine Wins

By John MaakaronJun 4, 2022