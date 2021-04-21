Justin Fields Reveals Epilepsy Diagnosis

Quarterback Justin Fields has informed NFL teams that he has been managing epilepsy.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has revealed personal medical information with NFL teams ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Network has reported that the ex-Buckeyes quarterback has notified teams that he is managing epilepsy.

"OSU QB Justin Fields has confirmed to NFL teams during the pre-draft process that he is managing epilepsy -- a neurological disorder that can cause seizures, per me and @TomPelissero. It has not affected football & doctors believe he’ll outgrow it as his other family members have," NFL network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday.

Per the report, Fields symptoms have occurred less frequently over the past couple of years and that other members of his family have outgrown the condition completely.

The report about Fields' health condition might cause some teams to shy away, but his resume speaks for itself.

He is widely regarded as one of the top draft prospects playing the quarterback position and could be even selected as high as No. 3 in this year's draft.

"You should know by now how much I like Fields. He has all the tools to be a superstar, and he'd thrive in Kyle Shanahan's offense," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper explained in his latest mock draft.

The NFL Draft begins next Thursday, April 29, and will take place in Cleveland, Ohio.

