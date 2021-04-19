Albert Breer: Lions 'Connected' to Linebacker Micah Parsons

Linebacker Micah Parsons could be the Lions selection with the No. 7 overall pick

As the 2021 NFL Draft draws closer, the Detroit Lions could still make multiple different decisions when it is their turn to hand in their draft card.

With so many needs on both sides of the football, it is realistic that Detroit could select a quarterback, tight end, wide receiver, or even an offensive lineman if they decide to stay in their current position.

Trading down presents the organization with the best opportunity to secure additional draft capital as they go through an extensive rebuild.

But, could Detroit turn to a talented linebacker to quarterback their defense for the next few seasons?

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Detroit has been linked to Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

"Detroit at No. 7 is the other team that’s generated buzz as a trade-down team," Breer writes. "And with many believing that Cincinnati and Miami will stick at No. 5 and 6, if Atlanta takes Pitts, it could give the Lions a shot to auction off the right for someone to get in front of Carolina and Denver for a quarterback. If the Lions stay there, I’d just keep an eye on the background of the two guys in charge, GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, and their history of valuing offensive linemen (Penei Sewell? Rashawn Slater?). And I also wouldn’t ignore the presence of Chris Spielman, who joined the organization in December, which would explain why I’ve heard them connected to Penn State LB Micah Parsons."

The 21-year-old linebacker opted out of the 2020 season, but flashed why he is worthy of being a first-round pick with an impressive pro day showing during pre-draft evaluations.

