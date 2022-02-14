Former Lions Celebrate Matthew Stafford Winning Lombardi Trophy

The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford were able to rally late in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

Despite trailing and losing star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. in the first half, Stafford rallied the team and led his team on a 15-play, 79-yard drive that culminated in the veteran quarterback finding wideout Cooper Kupp in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown reception.

The 34-year-old left the Lions last offseason after requesting to be traded following the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Despite the pressure to deliver, Stafford overcame the odds and delivered the Rams’ organization their second Super Bowl victory.

Kurt Warner led the Rams to their first NFL title back in 1999.

Kupp, who had four receptions on the Rams final drive, was named Super Bowl MVP.

After the game, several of Stafford's former teammates took to social media to share their joy and admiration for a player they went to battle with over the course of the last decade.

Darius Slay, Taylor Decker and Eric Ebron quickly shared praise for Stafford and posted on social media their belief he should be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here is a sample of the support Stafford received online following the conclusion of the game.

