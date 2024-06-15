All Lions

Former Lions WR Spotted with Sports Illustrated Model

Fans are convinced Danny Amendola is dating Xandra Pohl.

John Maakaron

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80)
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80)
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola caused quite the stir at Tom Brady's New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony this week.

DJ Xandra Pohl, who has been called "the next Kate Upton," was spotted at the same table with the retired NFL wideout.

Fans quickly pointed out Pohl and Amendola were sitting next to each other, enjoying the ceremony, and started speculating if the pair was dating.

Pohl, who has amassed quite the following on various social media platforms, made her debut this year in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

“The legacy that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has made, obviously in the first 60 years, has been monumental in not just the industry and the world, but also to all the young girls looking up to all the models of all shapes, sizes, races, whatever it is. We are all beautiful, confident in our own bodies," Pohl shared. "I feel like that is the best legacy you could ever leave.”

Amendola, 38, retired from the NFL in 2022 after his stint with the Texans. He played in Motown for two seasons (2019-2020).

The talented slot receiver earned rings with the Patriots in 2014 and 2016. He also had stints with the Dolphins and Rams.

Over the span of 14 years, he recorded 617 receptions for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Published
