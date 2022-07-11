Frank Ragnow Knocked Out of Top 10 Ranking

Injury caused Detroit Lions center to fall out of the top rankings among NFL scouts and executives.

Throughout the offseason, ESPN has been publishing its annual top-10 position list for the upcoming NFL season.

After sampling NFL scouts, executives, coaches and players, ESPN releases the rankings of the top players on both offense and defense.

To the surprise of nobody, a Detroit Lions players has yet to earn a spot in the rankings on defense, especially after all the struggles last season to hold leads and to contain opposing running backs.

Unfortunately, when the time came to rank interior offensive linemen, a familiar name was left of the top annual list.

Frank Ragnow was snubbed by NFL insiders in 2022, but he was ranked No. 4 on last year's list.

"Injury knocked Ragnow, our No. 4 interior player and best overall center last year, out of the top 10," writer Jeremy Fowler explained. "He missed 13 games because of a toe injury that required surgery."

The 26-year-old did receive an honorable mention in the piece and an anonymous NFC scout had positive reviews of what he could accomplish out on the field.

"You can do just about anything with him as an offense," an NFC scout told ESPN. "He can run the show up front, and he's athletic and versatile to get on the move and play in space."

Three centers over the age of 30 actually made the list this year, including Ryan Jensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Corey Linsley of the Los Angeles Chargers.

