Tim Boyle Listed as Being on Lions' Roster Bubble

Is Tim Boyle in jeopardy of not making the Lions' 2022 roster?

One of the biggest question marks facing the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2022 season is what type of production are they going to get from their quarterbacks. 

Starter Jared Goff is hoping to carry over the success he had the final stretch of games in his first season playing for Detroit. 

Unfortunately, there are far more question marks regarding what head coach Dan Campbell and Co. can expect from backups Tim Boyle and David Blough

Despite public praise by the coaching staff for the quarterbacks in the room learning alongside Goff, when Boyle and Blough have seen action in live games, the results have been quite underwhelming

In a recent ESPN list of NFL players on the roster bubble entering 2022 training camp, Boyle was the player named as needing to prove he deserves a spot on the roster

"Boyle is pretty much on a one-year prove-it deal in Detroit and is facing tough competition against David Blough," beat writer Eric Woodyard explained. "Quarterback Jared Goff is the clear-cut starter, but Boyle must have a strong training camp if he wants that backup spot over Blough, who looked strong during the offseason.

Woodyard continued, "Coach Dan Campbell described the backup Lions quarterback competition during minicamp as something he respects. "Competition is a great thing. I respect what both of them did this spring," Campbell said. "That's what I love about both of them."'

Both backups had their moments in organized team activities, but will need to demonstrate much more proficiency when training camp begins in a couple of weeks. 

