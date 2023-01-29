All Lions takes a look at five impending free agents the Detroit Lions should watch closely during the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

The Detroit Lions, like the rest of the football world, will have their eyes set intently on Sunday’s conference championship games.

Each game will produce an intriguing result, as the winners will represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl. However, there are also players on all four teams who are entering free agency at the end of the season.

This element is what makes it so intriguing for teams like the Lions, which are looking to bring in winning players to add to their culture shift that has begun under head coach Dan Campbell.

Here are five free agents the Lions should watch in Sunday’s conference championship games.

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Eagles

I mentioned cornerback James Bradberry Jr. in my preview last week, so I’ll save on the redundancy. Gardner-Johnson is another excellent young member of the Eagles’ secondary that has been superb this season.

Gardner-Johnson has familiarity with the Lions’ coaching staff, and he was a member of the New Orleans Saints when Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were on the staff.

In particular, Glenn was the team’s secondary coach, and worked directly with Gardner-Johnson during his first two seasons as a pro. That connection could prove beneficial, as the productive safety enters free agency expecting a big contract.

Though injuries impeded his performance in 2022, Gardner-Johnson proved his mettle as a ballhawk with six interceptions in 12 games. That skill set would be a massive addition to the Lions’ defense.

TE Hayden Hurst, Bengals

Hurst will be among the top tight ends on the market this offseason. The Lions, which traded away a Pro Bowler at the position at the trade deadline, could certainly pursue him.

It’s worth noting that he may be limited Sunday, as he’s dealing with a calf injury that limited him in practice during the week.

T.J. Hockenson’s departure left a hole in production that Detroit was able to fill by committee. If the team is looking to add a top pass-catching option at the position, Hurst could certainly fit the bill.

The 29-year-old caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two scores in 2022, his receiving yards total marking the second-best year of his career. The Lions appear to be content with what they have, but Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra are both free agents, too.

Adding Hurst, who has played for three teams in five years, would add a layer of experience to the tight ends room that isn’t currently there. Wright, Zylstra and James Mitchell all have two years or less of experience.

G Isaac Seumalo, Eagles

Seumalo is a reliable part of the Eagles’ offensive line, which has been solid all season long. The veteran, who was a part of Philly’s Super Bowl championship team, has grown into a starter on the interior.

The Lions will have to face questions about Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s future, as he missed the entire season with a back injury. Detroit could add a player like Seumalo, who would serve as a veteran presence to the youth on the line, such as Penei Sewell.

Seumalo was steady all year, posting a 74.5 overall Pro Football Focus grade. That mark was better than both of the Lions’ starting guards, Jonah Jackson and Evan Brown. Brown, meanwhile, is a free agent.

RB Samaje Perine, Bengals

Perine is a versatile threat out of the Bengals' backfield, playing the backup role to Joe Mixon.

The Lions must evaluate the free-agent market at running back, as Jamaal Williams is also a free agent. Though the team would like to have the 1,000-yard rusher back, it’s important to evaluate the rest of the market.

Perine rushed for 394 yards on 95 carries in 2022, adding a career-high 287 yards as a receiver. If the Lions can’t bring back Williams, expect them to evaluate Perine.

Albert Cesare, The Enquirer, USA TODAY NETWORK

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs

The Lions have essentially rebuilt their receivers room, with Amon-Ra St. Brown leading the way. St. Brown has been a slot receiver for a majority of his snaps, though that could change with the signing of a prototypical slot receiver, such as Smith-Schuster.

The USC product played around half of his snaps in the slot last year, per PFF. He didn’t have the production he had during his best years in Pittsburgh, but he was still a productive member of Kansas City’s offense.

Should DJ Chark elect to leave in free agency, the Lions will have to make an addition at wide receiver. While St. Brown established himself as a top receiver in the league, a player like Smith-Schuster could be an excellent supplemental piece.