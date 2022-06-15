Read more on the five free agents the Detroit Lions should target before the start of training camp.

Although the most eventful stage of free agency has passed, there are still needs that the Detroit Lions have to fill.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has committed significant resources to improving the team heading into his second season. Yet, the roster is far from perfect, and there are always options to consider adding.

When it comes to starters, the Lions appear confident in what they have. However, depth is a key part of winning teams, and Detroit would be wise to add more parts at important positions.

Here are five players the Lions should consider signing, as they head into a break leading up to the start of training camp.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

With the Lions transitioning defensively into an attacking four-man front, the team could benefit from adding depth to its front line. Specifically, Detroit would benefit from adding a veteran piece to a core that is predominantly young.

The Lions have a pair of second-year studs in Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill, both of whom are making waves with their performance during offseason activities. However, the Lions could use a player like Ogunjobi, who has seen plenty during his five professional seasons.

In those five years, he’s compiled 21.5 sacks and 229 tackles. He’s big and physical, and would be a run-stuffer for the young group.

He also fits the mold of a player that Holmes has frequently sought out -- a player with seasoned experience and limited success.

The addition of Ogunjobi could add valuable veteran experience, though he’s still just 28 years old. There’s still some potential that could be untapped with the right coaching.

OT Riley Reiff

Holmes has already brought back one former first-round pick of the Lions in linebacker Jarrad Davis. Could he do it again with Reiff, a first-rounder in 2012 who spent five seasons in Detroit?

Reiff played for the Lions from 2012-16, starting 69 of the 77 games he played in. Following the 2016 season, he left for Minnesota and a new contract. He spent four years with the Vikings, then last season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The veteran did suffer a season-ending injury in Week 14 of the 2021 campaign, so there are questions about his durability at this stage of his career.

At age 33, his best playing days may be behind him. However, the Lions could use the veteran presence to help mentor second-year offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

DT Sheldon Richardson

Another nose tackle, Richardson has been around a bit longer than Ogunjobi. At age 31, he’s nearing the twilight of his career, and could be a good, committed piece to add, as the Lions look to continue changing the culture.

Drafted No. 13 overall in 2013, Richardson was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and a Pro Bowler the following year.

However, his numbers have declined in recent years, despite still being a dependable player who has played every game each of the last four seasons.

By adding Richardson, the Lions could bring in a former top defender who is capable of pushing players like McNeill and Onwuzurike. He could compete for a roster spot, while bringing out the best in Detroit’s youth.

G John Miller

When it comes to interior depth, the Lions are desperate to add some. All five of the offensive line positions return starters, but there are questions about what comes behind them.

Reiff is the proposed addition at tackle, while Miller would be helpful depth at guard. Behind starters Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, there’s little in the way of experience. Tommy Kraemer and Dan Skipper saw limited time in 2021, and are still growing.

Miller, meanwhile, has started 84 games across seven seasons. Most recently, he was with the Carolina Panthers, and started 10 games in 2021. Adding a backup with plenty of starting experience would do wonders for the Lions, and give the team relief in the event of an injury.

QB Garrett Gilbert

Though Dan Campbell has given solid reviews of both David Blough and Tim Boyle, neither of Detroit’s backup quarterbacks have been able to cut it in their respective opportunities as a starter.

Because of the struggles, the Lions would benefit from adding another signal-caller to the mix. Enter Gilbert, an eight-year pro who has seen action with four different teams. Most recently, he was with the Washington Commanders, and started a game in 2021.

Gilbert’s stats as a starter haven’t been much better than that of what Detroit currently has, as he’s 0-2. However, he’s experienced, and has been around the game at several levels.

In addition to playing at Texas, he was also one of the top passers in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football in 2019.

The starting quarterback job undoubtedly belongs to Jared Goff. However, the backup spot remains open, and as a result, the Lions should consider bringing in a veteran like Gilbert to compete.