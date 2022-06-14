Skip to main content

Lions Sign TE Devin Funchess

The Detroit Lions have filled one of their roster holes by adding a new tight end.

After nose tackle John Penisini abruptly retired, the Detroit Lions had two roster positions open. 

One of the positions has now been filled, as the team announced on Tuesday afternoon the signing of tight end Devin Funchess. 

Behind starter T.J. Hockenson, the team was looking to add further competition to the room, as Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra have been battling for the right to be the backup. 

After playing collegiately at Michigan, Funchess was drafted in the second round (No. 41 overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 NFL Draft. 

Funchess was part of the Panthers roster that appeared in Super Bowl 50. Unfortunately, the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos by a score of 24–10. 

When the global pandemic hit, Funchess decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season. He explained on social media that the safety of himself and his family was at the forefront of his decision to pause his NFL career. 

After stints with the Colts and Packers, the 28-year-old veteran tight end spent a couple of weeks on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad in 2021. He was eventually released in December of last season. 

Nolan Givan, Derrick Deese, James Mitchell and Garrett Griffen are the other tight ends on the roster who are battling for roster positions. 

