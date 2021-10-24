Predictions: Lions-Rams

Christian Booher

The Detroit Lions have made it commonplace, in recent years, to play tough teams competitively. They've done it already this year, taking the Baltimore Ravens all the way to the final whistle. However, this is a more emotionally-charged matchup, featuring a former Lions quarterback in Matthew Stafford. Detroit comes out wired on defense, but the offense can't hang with Stafford and company's firepower. L.A wins in a rout.

L.A. Rams 35, Lions 17

Vito Chirco

The biggest game of the 2021 season for the Lions is finally here. Quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford are reunited with their former teams, and it feels so good. Stafford and the Rams are riding high at 5-1, while Goff and the Lions, at 0-6, are going in a completely opposite direction. It's more than time for Goff & Co. to get their act together offensively, especially after four straight games without a first-half touchdown. However, I don't think it will happen this week. I'm all aboard the train of thinking that L.A. will win easily in this Week 7 matchup.

Rams 31, Lions 14

Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

Camren Clouthier

In one of the most highly-anticipated NFL matchups of the season, the winless Lions square off against the L.A. Rams and former Detroit franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. At 5-1, the Rams have been virtually unstoppable this season, and I expect them to wreak havoc on the Lions. In fact, I don't see this one being close. It could very easily be over by halftime. In fact, we could be looking at Detroit's worst loss of the season. Stafford and Goff will certainly both have a chip on their shoulder, but I expect Stafford to go off. I'll also be curious to see if the Lions stick with Goff for the entire game, or if backup QB David Blough comes in at any point, although I think this will depend on the score. Either way, there's no chance for the Lions this Sunday.

Rams 42, Lions 14

Daniel Kelly

Football is full of ironies, just like life, and this is one for the ages, with ex-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford squaring off against ex-Rams quarterback Jared Goff. I feel this is personal between Rams head coach Sean McVay and Goff, and I do not see McVay showing any mercy. Stafford also knows the Lions’ secondary personnel better than anyone, and he will pick Detroit apart Sunday.

Rams 44, Lions 12

Adam Strozynski

I don't think this Detroit Lions rebuild could have gone more sideways.

Stafford with the Rams has been a potential MVP candidate, and the Rams' offense looks to be firing on all cylinders, while the Lions are hampered with injuries along both the offensive line and secondary.

A season that was supposed to be an evaluation of the talent and building blocks of the roster has quickly turned into conversations of a winless season.

Jared Goff has wilted in every opportunity he's been presented with this season, and today will be no different. You get to see the Rams' new girlfriend and upgrade in Matthew Stafford -- the one that is younger, more sexy and willing to try new things -- steamroll the Lions.

Rams 42, Lions 14

John Maakaron

I think a supporter of the Lions will be hard-pressed to find a prediction that has the struggling 0-6 team winning this game. The only goal is to somehow-or-another keep Matthew Stafford and Co. from embarrassing this depleted Detroit roster.

Like nearly every Lions fan and pundit out there, I am looking forward to seeing Stafford perform against this defense and for the possibility that the Rams' new quarterback tosses a couple interceptions, keeping the game interesting for as long as possible.

Rams 35, Lions 17