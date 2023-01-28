Jared Goff Had Highest Passer Rating Throwing to Tight Ends

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff found a great deal of comfort tossing the football to his tight ends in 2022.

The team was forced to make a business decision when general manager Brad Holmes elected to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings at the NFL trade deadline.

“I simply told them that, look, this is a business decision, and that it’s nothing personal,” Dan Campbell explained. “I’ve got a lot of respect for T.J., and so does everybody. Wish him the best until we play him again, and no hard feelings. We talked yesterday, all’s great. I just told them that, what I have to judge, is where does his production go now? And, I have to feel okay with that production going to St. Brown, (Kalif Raymond), Reynolds, Swift, another carry for Jamaal and our other tight ends. And, I feel okay with that.”

Goff certainly developed a solid rapport with his tight ends, especially in the red zone. The 12 total touchdowns logged by Detroit's tight ends this season set a new franchise record. Only the Chiefs tossed more touchdown passes to their tight ends this season.

A look at Goff's passer rating shows a great deal of success when targeting Brock Wright, James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra this season.

Per the team's website, "Quarterback Jared Goff had a 141.7 passer rating when throwing to Wright (18-of-24, 216 yds, 4 TD, 0 INT), a 139.8 rating throwing Mitchell's way (11-of-11, 113 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT) and a 119.7 rating throwing at Zylstra (11-of-15, 60 yds, 4 TD, 0 INT). Those ratings were the three highest of any pass catcher Goff threw to in 2022."

Next season, it is feasible the tight ends on the roster can be utilized even more, as Mitchell, Wright and Zylstra only recorded a total of 40 receptions collectively in 2022.

