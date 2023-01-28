All Lions: Top Dan Miller Detroit Lions Radio Calls

Detroit Lions released their top radio calls from the 2022 NFL season.

Dan Miller and Lomas Brown have established themselves as the voices of the Detroit Lions on the radio.

Over the course of the 2022 season, the videos released by the Lions featuring Miller's passionate calls have become quite popular among supporters.

At times, the national media tend to slant their coverage in favor of different narratives and topics unrelated to the interests of Lions supporters.

Miller and Brown provide passionate, insightful information that have made the radio broadcast enjoyable on a weekly basis.

On Saturday, the team released, via their social media platform, a collection of the top calls from the 2022 season.

Here is a collection of the top Lions news this week:

The Detroit News had an opportunity to speak with Lions coach Shaun Dion Hamilton about his opportunity next week to coach in the Senior Bowl.

MLive has 10 free agents playing in the NFC and AFC Conference Title games for the Lions to watch out for.

USA Today's LionsWire reported on the contract bonus earned by Lions wideout Kalif Raymond.

Dave Birkett of the Free Press appeared on Woodward Sports to explore if general manager Brad Holmes will execute a blockbuster free agent signing this offseason.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER