Grades: Secondary Can't Execute Game Plan

The Detroit Lions started Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins riding a wave of momentum.

After scoring on their first drive, they forced a fumble and promptly scored again to take a two-score lead.

Yet, a 27-17 halftime lead was erased. Miami scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and the Lions were shut out in the second half. The end result was a disappointing 31-27 loss for Detroit, dropping their record to 1-6 on the season.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday’s game:

Quarterback: B

Jared Goff found his mojo early after failing to lead the team to a touchdown in each of its last two games. He led three straight touchdown drives to open the game, including one that ended with a touchdown pass to D’Andre Swift.

The veteran quarterback finished with 321 passing yards and avoided turning the ball over for the first time since Week 2. As a result, Detroit’s offense was in rhythm throughout the first half.

However, there were struggles in the second half that caused the team to sputter. Detroit had just three drives after halftime, with penalties preventing progress on each of the first two.

The final drive went 10 plays, with Goff throwing incomplete to Josh Reynolds on fourth-and-2 with 2:52 remaining. That would be the final offensive play, as Miami converted three first downs to run out the clock.

Running backs: B-

D’Andre Swift made his return to the field after missing four games. He was very limited, getting just 10 touches. On his five rushes, he was able to total just six yards.

Jamaal Williams was once again the bell-cow back and scored two touchdowns. He finished with 53 rushing yards on 10 carries. Craig Reynolds contributed seven yards on two carries.

While the Lions were limited on the ground, the running backs contributed in the passing game. Swift finished with 27 receiving yards on five catches, while Williams had three catches for 23 yards.

Swift had the lone receiving touchdown in the game, hauling in a short pass from Goff after shaking a linebacker in coverage.

Wide receivers: B-

Detroit was able to finally find a groove in the passing game after weeks of struggle. Both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond contributed big plays as the Lions were able to move with relative ease through the air.

Raymond hauled in a 43-yard pass from Goff to set up a touchdown and finished with 76 receiving yards, second on the team only to T.J. Hockenson. St. Brown, meanwhile, had seven catches for 69 yards.

St. Brown did have a pivotal drop on the final drive, losing a crossing route on second-and-12. Two plays later, Goff’s fourth-down heave fell over the outstretched hands of Josh Reynolds, who was largely a non-factor Sunday.

Reynolds had six targets Sunday but finished with just two catches. Maurice Alexander had one catch for seven yards.

Tight ends: B+

T.J. Hockenson notched 80 yards on three catches, which served as a satisfying performance after trade rumors involving him had begun swirling. His first catch was his biggest, as he reeled off a 58-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter.

The Iowa product had been held quiet since an explosive performance against Seattle but made the most of his opportunities Sunday.

Elsewhere, James Mitchell made his first career catch on a delayed release. Brock Wright hauled in one pass for six yards but took a big hit and left the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

Offensive line: C

The Lions were able to have success early in the game as the offensive line provided a clean pocket and opened up running lanes. However, the struggles in the second half stem largely from self-inflicted wounds up front.

Detroit was called for penalties on three straight plays on its first drive of the second half. Penei Sewell was flagged for a false start, then holding before Taylor Decker committed a false start of his own.

Decker would commit his second false start of the half on the Lions’ next drive, turning a first-and-10 into a first-and-15 that would not be converted.

Defensive line: C-

It was difficult for Detroit’s defense to generate pressure on Tagovailoa, who was sure to get the ball out quick on pass plays. Miami’s run game was based around getting to the edge, so rusher Aidan Hutchinson was tested.

The rookie recorded one tackle, while second-round pick Josh Paschal recorded two. Detroit struggled to control the line of scrimmage at the first level, with a majority of its defensive production coming from the second two levels.

Miami rushed for 107 yards on the afternoon, led by Raheem Mostert’s 64 yards on 14 carries. The 107 yards is the lowest total allowed since Week 2, when the Lions held the Washington Commanders to 88 yards on the ground.

Defensive end Julian Okwara was flagged for illegal contact that negated a third-and-goal incompletion on Miami’s first scoring drive, though the unit was largely disciplined.

Linebackers: C

Malcolm Rodriguez made his presence felt early, notching a sack and fumble recovery on Miami’s first drive. He came through unblocked on a stunt to bring down Tagovailoa. Four plays later, he pounced on the loose ball forced by fellow rookie Kerby Joseph.

Alex Anzalone finished with seven tackles but got beat by tight end Mike Gesicki in the red zone for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Gesicki was the primary opponent for Detroit’s linebackers, and he was held to 38 yards on three catches. Yet, the touchdown catch proved to be the game-winner.

Derrick Barnes saw action Sunday, making five tackles.

Secondary: D

The speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle proved to be too much to handle for Detroit’s defensive backs. Both surpassed 100 receiving yards, with Hill notching a game-high 188 yards on 12 catches.

The vast majority of Miami’s success in the passing game came when Tagovailoa attacked Detroit’s slot-cornerbacks. A.J. Parker and Will Harris had plenty of difficulty. Waddle had two first-half scores against the slot, while Hill had several key third-down conversions.

In all, Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards and three touchdown passes. That total is the highest Detroit’s allowed all season and marks the third time an opponent has thrown for over 300 yards against the Lions.

Kerby Joseph continues to impress with his ability to force turnovers, as he forced a fumble for the second straight week when he cracked tight end Braylon Sanders. JuJu Hughes got the start in DeShon Elliott’s absence and recorded a sack and two tackles for loss.

Special teams: A

The Lions once again dipped into the bag of tricks, executing a fake punt late in the first half backed up in their own territory. Recently signed safety C.J. Moore took a direct snap and sprinted 13 yards to convert in the second quarter.

Kicker Michael Badgley converted both of his field goal attempts, while Jack Fox averaged a whopping 58.5 yards per on his two punt attempts.

There wasn’t much to speak of in the return game, as Maurice Alexander returned one kick for 17 yards and Kalif Raymond’s one punt return went for four yards.

Coaching: C-

Dan Campbell had his team ready to go Sunday, as Ben Johnson’s offense moved well throughout the first half. There was creativity within the play calls, and Jared Goff hit deep shots to Hockenson and Raymond.

The fake punt was also a success, as the Lions identified Miami’s punt block and exploited the weakness on the edge.

However, the success was stagnant in the second half. Johnson’s unit was hindered by penalties until the final drive. On the final play, a fourth-and-2 with just under three minutes left, the offense elected to go deep rather than make a conservative call to keep the drive going. That decision is a debatable one.

On defense, coordinator Aaron Glenn continues to struggle schematically. The Dolphins offense converted third downs at a 75% clip and punted just once. The defense continued to struggle to get pressure on the quarterback, though certain stunts allowed Rodriguez and Hughes to get home.

With the team now at 1-6, this coaching staff must coach with urgency. Campbell has made plenty of mention of the team’s need to win, but it has been unable to play complimentary football for most of the season.

There are questions needing to be solved on both sides of the ball. How Detroit responds to another winnable game slipping away will be telling about the team’s future.