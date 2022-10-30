Studs and Duds: Aaron Glenn's Defense Has No Answers

The Detroit Lions found their footing on offense, but second-half struggles doomed their pursuit of a second victory in 2022.

Head coach Dan Campbell’s team raced to an early 14-0 lead and rode the momentum to a 27-17 halftime advantage. However, struggles on both sides of the ball doomed Detroit in the second half.

The offense failed to score a single point, while the defense allowed 14 unanswered in the third quarter. An incompletion on fourth-and-2 from Miami’s 35-yard-line sealed the Lions’ fate, as Miami converted three first downs and ran out the remaining 2:52.

Detroit fell to 1-6 on the season with the 31-27 loss.

Here are studs and duds from Sunday’s game:

STUD: QB Jared Goff

Goff regained his mojo Sunday, passing for 321 yards and a touchdown. He was efficient early and often, leading the Lions to touchdowns on each of their first three drives.

After being held without a touchdown for each of the last two games, Goff led his team to points on every first half series.

Unfortunately for the Lions, the unit struggled to get out of its own way in the second half. Penalties hampered progress, while Detroit could never hit on the pivotal play.

On the team’s final series, Goff was composed in leading the team down the field but missed on a fourth-and-2 deep shot that traveled through the hands of Josh Reynolds.

DUD: CB A.J. Parker

Parker and teammate Will Harris drew tough assignments against the speedy duo of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Both had a field day, as each surpassed 100 yards receiving. Waddle reeled in two touchdowns, while Hill finished with 188 yards.

Neither Parker nor Harris could keep pace with the receivers covering in the slot, as Waddle and Hill’s speed caused any cushion allowed by the defenders to evaporate quickly. Each of Waddle’s scoring catches came in the slot.

Hill’s speed burnt the Lions on their final defensive possession, as he converted two first downs to run out the remainder of the clock.

STUD: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Rodriguez had a big impact early for the defense. On the first drive alone, he recorded his first career sack and recovered a fumble forced by fellow rookie Kerby Joseph.

The sack came on a first down when a stunt left him racing unblocked to wrap up Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Just four plays later, he raced to recover a loose ball when Joseph popped it loose from tight end Braylon Sanders.

Rodriguez finished with seven tackles, which ranked second on the team. He also had a pass defended in addition to the sack and fumble recovery.

DUD: RB D’Andre Swift

Though Swift made his highly anticipated return from injury, he was limited to just five carries. He compiled just six rushing yards while catching five passes for 27 yards and a score.

Starter Jamaal Williams ran for 53 yards and two scores on 10 carries. The Lions had success through the air, and circumstances such as penalties made it difficult to run the ball in the scoreless second half.

Swift’s health will continue to be monitored in the coming weeks, as the Lions will certainly benefit when he’s back to full strength.

STUD: TE T.J. Hockenson

After trade rumors began to swirl around Hockenson during the week, he delivered a solid performance. His three catches went for a total of 80 yards, including a 58-yard catch-and-run that set up Swift’s touchdown.

Though he totaled just three catches, his big play ability reminded fans what he can bring to the Lions offense. The fourth-year tight end will presumably continue to navigate rumors throughout the coming days until the trade deadline on Nov. 1.

DUD: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

The Lions’ defense failed to match the energy of the offense during an early start, as the Dolphins were able to remain stride-for-stride even after Detroit took a 14-0 lead.

The frustrations surrounding Detroit’s defense stem from lackluster scheming from its defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. The unit struggled to find an answer for Miami’s spread-out, vertical passing game that attacked the secondary.

A prime example of schematic difficulties appeared on the final drive. With Miami facing first-and-10, Hill lined up in the backfield and ran a wheel route. He was covered by defensive end Julian Okwara, a matchup that doesn’t favor Detroit.

Glenn’s unit had its bright spots, such as the turnover forced on the opening possession. However, the team’s inability to sustain momentum generated on offense continues to hamper the team’s effort toward obtaining success.