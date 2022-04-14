SI All Lions provides its grade for the Detroit Lions' signing of safety DeShon Elliott.

The Lions have potentially found their starting safety opposite Tracy Walker III for the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, the organization inked DeShon Elliott, a former sixth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens, to a one-year deal.

Elliott has battled the injury bug ever since entering the league in 2018. For starters, he suffered a fractured forearm as a rookie that caused him to miss all of the '18 campaign. The Texas native has also played in just one full season's worth of games since then, which came in 2020.

Then, just a season ago, he only suited up for six games, due to suffering a torn pectoral/biceps in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

When Elliott's been healthy, however, he's managed to be productive.

In his aforementioned lone full season as a pro (2020), he started to come into his own. He amassed 80 total tackles, to go along with five QB hits, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed.

During training camp last season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talked about how Elliott was showing signs of taking the next step in his career.

"He always wanted to play fast. He always wants to just cut it loose and go, which you want that. Now, I think he knows where he is going better,” Harbaugh expressed, following a training camp practice.

“He really understands the defense. He understands how we organize the coverages. He understands what responsibilities he has, or what opportunities he has, to make certain calls to put us in the best situation. He’s doing a great job of that. He was good last year, and he got better as the year went on. But, this year, he’s taken it to another level that way.”

Elliott will play the upcoming season at only 25 years old (he turns 25 April 21), and could just be entering the prime of his career.

He received the very definition of a "prove-it" deal from the Lions, as a result of his injury past. So, if he gets hurt again, no harm, no foul from Detroit's perspective, since the organization is not committed to him over the long term.

I'm very much in favor of this signing, and at this present juncture, I'll give it a "B."