Lions Can Earn No. 7 Seed This Week

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity at the end of this week to hold the No. 7 seed, the final playoff position in the NFC standings.

Both the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers have clinched division titles, while the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched a position in the playoffs.

For the Lions, they are currently a half game behind the Washington Commanders for the final playoff spot with three games remaining on their 2022 schedule.

At the conclusion of Week 16, the Lions can actually hold a playoff spot if they defeat the Carolina Panthers and both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders lose their next game.

The Seahawks go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Commanders travel to face the 49ers.

Not being afraid to lose

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated at halftime and after the game the team must avoid letting nerves and the fear of losing impact how they play out on the field .

“We can’t become so tense and start doing things that we weren’t doing. There is a reason why we got to this point, we got to this point and we’re beginning to win," said Campbell. "If we start becoming so tense and uptight that we’re so afraid that we’re going to lose, you’re not going to win that way. That’s what we have to guard against. We'll be on it.”

