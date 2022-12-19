The Detroit Lions are comprised of really talented football players and a locker room full of unsung heroes.

Among them is wideout Kalif Raymond, who returned to MetLife Stadium and returned a punt for a touchdown. His stellar special teams play gave Detroit an early 7-0 lead.

After the game, head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged the efforts of a player he called an "iron man" due to his vast array of duties and responsibilities.

More: Detroit Lions Grades

"He's our iron man. He does everything for us," Campbell told reporters, via the team's Youtube page. "He's been in there through some of the injuries we've had at receiver. He's just been there every day, for every game, for every practice. He just goes. He is selfless, he's disciplined, he's a hard worker, he's smart, he's productive, he endears himself to his teammates and he's versatile. He can block, he can play in the slot, he can play outside, he's got run after catch, he's a damn good punt return."

When general manger Brad Holmes and Campbell set out to build a roster, one of the prime traits a player must possess is a willingness to do their job without raising issues or causing disruptions in the locker room.

"He just does everything for us and he doesn't bat an eye," Campbell said. "He doesn't whine, he doesn't complain, it's never too hard, there's never a job that too much. He just goes, 'What do you need me to do and I'll go.' You can't have enough of those guys."

After the game, the team celebrated their sixth win in their last seven games, with Raymond earning a game ball.

"We some dogs," Raymond proclaimed to his teammates, after the Lions defeated the Jets at MetLife Stadium.