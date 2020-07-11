How Reggie Ragland Fits Detroit's Defense

The Lions made it a point of emphasis to add a few fresh faces to their group of linebackers this offseason.

Reggie Ragland makes the move up North after winning a Super Bowl in Kansas City.

The 26-year-old inside linebacker possesses a skill set that could enable him to carve out a role in the Lions’ defense this upcoming season.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide backer found himself with a decreased role last season, compiling 30 combined tackles in seven starts.

Ragland flashed his potential in 2018 when he racked up a career-best 86 tackles in 15 starts for Kansas City as a second-year player.

The former first-round pick has built up a reputation as a valid threat against opposing teams’ running games.

He can also rush the quarterback with confidence, and has experience at the MIKE, JACK and most recently, the SAM linebacker spots with the Chiefs.

Ragland could find himself at different spots in Detroit, but a two-down linebacker role feels most conducive to his skill set.

It’s also worth mentioning that dropping back in coverage isn’t exactly his strong suit. So, we most likely wouldn’t see him in very many third-down passing situations.

"The linebacker group, obviously, we got some new faces in there. And (with) the guys that we already have on the roster, that's going to be fun to watch," Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said during a Zoom press conference last month.

Jamie Collins and Elijah Lee are a couple of other new names at linebacker for Detroit that were acquired through free agency.

The addition of Ragland to this roster can also pay off in the form of leadership.

He was part of Chiefs teams that won 34 games during the course of his three seasons in Kansas City -- not to mention a Super Bowl championship last season.

Linebacker is one of the position groups that needs to improve in order for Detroit to have success in 2020.

We’ll see how quickly Ragland and the other additions at linebacker can help to change the defensive narrative in Detroit.

