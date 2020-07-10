On this week's LionsMaven podcast, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier explore roster positions and remaining free agents that could still aid the 2020 Detroit Lions.

Safety Eric Reid is still available on the free agent market, but is not expected to be a target for Detroit at this time.

According to Pro Football Focus, Reid’s 2019 season was the worst of his career.

He graded out at 46.6 -- the third-worst graded safety in the NFL of those who played at least 20 percent of snaps.

Even more concerning, he had the lowest coverage grade of any NFL safety. That’s not what the Lions need at this point.

Also discussed:

The Kansas City Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes a massive contract extension.

Should Detroit consider extending Matthew Stafford?

What should the Lions offer Stafford for his next contract if they plan on keeping him in Motown?

Kenny Golladay was not named a Top 10 wide receiver in the NFL by NFL executives, scouts and players.

Thoughts on covering the NFL during a global pandemic.

Why Clay Matthews may be just what Detroit is looking for from the list of remaining free agents.

Which fifth-round 2020 draft pick has the better chance of making the roster, wide receiver Quintez Cephus or running back Jason Huntley.

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

2020 Season Previews

Week 1: Lions vs. Bears

Week 2: Lions at Packers

Week 3: Lions at Cardinals

Week 4 Lions vs. Saints