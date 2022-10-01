How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions may be forced to make slight adjustments to their offense due to several key players being unavailable.
Running back D'Andre Swift and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown are not going to suit up this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks, taking out nearly half of the team's offensive production, thru the first three weeks of the 2022 season.
Despite the injuries, the roster and coaching staff remain confident the team will be able to execute at a high level, due to the added depth at wide receiver and running back.
Jamaal Williams is poised to have an elevated role, while Quintez Cephus and DJ Chark will have an opportunity to make plays for the offense.
Running backs coach Duce Staley explained this week that he does not believe the team will changes it's plans for the running game due to the uncertainty of which wideouts will suit up.
“Doesn’t affect it at all. We’ve got a job to do as running backs, and our job is to go out there, protect, run the ball and protect the ball, protect the quarterback," said Staley. "So, once again, kind of going back to what he asked, I’m never going to tell my guys to slow down or be cautious. Never going to tell them that because then they start playing the game a different way that I don’t accept, and that’s not who I am, that’s not who we are.”
Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks
Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: Fox
TV announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial