Aidan Hutchinson Named Finalist for Pepsi Rookie of the Year

Now that the 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Detroit Lions, it is time for award season.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Aidan Hutchinson was named a finalist for Pepsi Rookie of the Year.

CB Sauce Gardner, WR Chris Olave, RB Kenneth Walker, WR Garrett Wilson and CB Tariq Woolen are also up for the award.

"You want to see them get a little bit better every week," head coach Dan Campbell expressed, when asked if Hutchinson had met the expectations of the coaching staff. "You want to see that a mistake that they made early, they don’t make again, and really, they’ve all done that, and that includes Aidan. And I go back to this, I mean he – he didn’t just walk in the door and all of a sudden, all these great things happen. I mean he goes into Washington, he has three sacks, and then it’s expected that he’ll have three sacks every week from then on. And that’s just not the reality. But the fact is he was disruptive, and he’s a football player, and he did improve. He did get better, and they all did."

All fans can visit the league's website and vote here. Multiple votes are allowed.

