Lions' 2022 Review: Defensive Line Adds Young Talent

All Lions provides its primer for the Detroit Lions' defensive line heading into the offseason.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions added several pieces to their defensive line. Three players came to Motown in the draft, while three others cracked the roster after being added late in the offseason.

Aidan Hutchinson was brought in as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to help aid the team’s pass-rush efforts, and he did just that. For his nine-and-a-half sack effort as a rookie, he earned high praise from his head coach Dan Campbell.

“I think the progression is just overall as a football player in this league,” Campbell told reporters last season. “Because that’s really what he is. He’s a pass-rusher, he can pass rush. He’s a run defender, he’s a run defender. He can drop into coverage. He’s a football player, like he is versatile. He’s got a knack for run-action pass when they’re doing it. He can kind of sniff those things out. He understands, and has a few things in his repertoire, as it pertains to rushing the quarterback. He plays stout on the edge in the run game. He finishes, he’s high motor. He’s got a knack for trying to punch at balls, footballs, that is. He does everything — he just does — and that, to me, it's not just one thing, it’s the totality of it. He does everything, and has gotten that much better.”

Here is a primer for the Lions’ defensive line heading into the offseason.

1.) Reason for hope

The Lions got spurts of excellent production from their young core along the defensive line. By season’s end, three different rookies were contributing regularly. Hutchinson was the star given the fact that his production backed up the decision to select him second overall.

The biggest development in the late stages of the season, though, was James Houston. The sixth-round defensive end spent the first 11 weeks on the practice squad but notched eight sacks in the seven games following his elevation.

Second-round pick Josh Paschal also chimed in with two sacks in 10 games, four of which were starts.

John Cominsky and Isaiah Buggs surprised many with their performance. Both were late additions to the roster, Cominsky through waivers and Buggs via free agency. Each became a regular contributor at their respective position.

Cominsky established himself as a prototypical pass rusher, notching six sacks. Buggs, meanwhile, played 67 percent of the team’s snaps as a tackle and notched 46 tackles.

Second-year tackle Alim McNeill was solid as a run-stuffer, making 41 tackles with six coming for loss. He’s expected to be a more consistent presence next season.

With the young crew getting such good experience, it’s expected that their development will be advanced heading into next season.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

2.) Reason for worry

Depth remains a concern on the interior. The Lions have plenty of weapons on the edge, as veterans Charles Harris along with Romeo and Julian Okwara give the team plenty to deploy on a snap-by-snap basis.

However, the same cannot be said about the tackle position. Buggs and McNeill served as the primary starters, but the Lions struggled to find many reliable options behind them.

Waiver pickup Benito Jones was serviceable but was among the worst-graded defensive linemen on the team, with a 53.3 overall mark from Pro Football Focus.

Buggs and Cominsky are free agents and will need new contracts. If the Lions can’t retain those two players, the depth will take an even bigger hit.

Another concern is the longevity of tackle Levi Onwuzurike. The second-year tackle didn’t play a snap for the Lions in 2022, missing the entirety of the season with a back injury.

In two years as a pro, he’s dealt with numerous setbacks that have kept him sidelined through various stages. He was able to play 16 games last season but missed most of training camp that year.

The Lions will have to soon learn what they have in Onwuzurike. His third season will be a pivotal one.

3.) Biggest question

How do the Lions add depth on the interior? Buggs and Cominsky have both voiced that they want to remain in Detroit for the future, so it’s up to the Lions to find a deal that keeps them.

Assuming the two are retained, Detroit will still need to find another option at defensive tackle. Last year, Campbell mentioned the need to add ‘girth’ to the defensive line, but the only move made was to add Jones after roster cuts.

The defense ranked 29th in the league in rushing yards allowed a year ago, so the unit will need to improve its efforts in that aspect.

Whether it’s through the draft or free agency, the Lions could benefit from adding a piece to its defensive interior.

4.) Impending free agents