Inside How Detroit Lions Will Choose Third Tight End

Detroit Lions tight ends coach Ben Johnson is looking for a complementary mix of tight ends who do not make mental errors in practice.

The Detroit Lions' tight ends room will certainly look different in 2021.

After a disappointing stint in Motown, Jesse James was released after two seasons.

Josh Hill, who likely would have served as a reliable blocking tight end, decided to end his NFL career, retiring after signing with the Lions earlier this offseason.

Veteran Darren Fells, who played one season in Detroit in 2017, will now have another opportunity to don a Lions uniform. He signed with the Lions this offseason, after spending the last two years with the Houston Texans.

T.J. Hockenson is expected to take another step forward, as he likely will become more of a focal point of the offense. Detroit's new coaching staff has vocalized that the expectations have now grown for the third-year tight end.

"There's plenty of meat still on the bone," tight ends coach Ben Johnson recently said in a media session. "We're looking forward to getting even more from him. The sky's the limit for this kid. I really look forward to seeing him take that next step."

Five inexperienced tight ends will now duel to earn a potential third and fourth spot on the depth chart.

Lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lions tight end Darren Fells © Andrew Nelles/ Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Charlie Taumoepeau, Brock Wright, Alize Mack, Hunter Thedford and Jake Hausmann will be in competition to catch the attention of Johnson, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and head coach Dan Campbell.

"Each one of those guys brings something different to the table, skill set-wise," Johnson said. "I'm really looking forward to seeing how they complement each other, because it's a little bit of a puzzle how we put that room together. We don't want three pass-catching tight ends. We don't want three run-blocking tight ends. We want the best mix that makes us the biggest threat here on offense."

Johnson also explained what the Lions will be seeking when the decision is ultimately made as to who will earn a spot on the roster.

"I don't exactly know, skill set-wise, what direction we'll go," Johnson said. "I do know this: Coach Campbell and I, we both put a lot of value -- particularly the third and fourth tight ends -- they need to be smart players."

For the young members of the roster, take note. Making mental mistakes in practice will certainly draw the ire of the majority of coaches at the NFL level.

"At the end of the day, they still have to be able to do their jobs and do it well, if their opportunity is called in a game," Johnson explained. "We will be very heavy on guys who don't make mental mistakes in practice, because that will carry over to the game."

