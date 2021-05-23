Is It Time for Detroit Lions to Be Featured on 'Hard Knocks'?

Should the Detroit Lions volunteer to appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks"?

Currently, there are five NFL teams who meet the criteria to appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks".

The Giants, Panthers, Cowboys, Broncos and Cardinals are the organizations likely to appear on this season's edition based on the established criteria.

NFL teams must appear on the show, if the following requirements are met:

They haven’t made the playoffs in the past two seasons.

They don’t have a first-year head coach.

They haven’t appeared on the show in the past 10 years.

NFL clubs are, however, also allowed to volunteer for inclusion on the series that debuted with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2001.

It is highly unlikely the Lions would volunteer to have a camera crew follow along for a deep dive into the inner workings of training camp during Dan Campbell's first season in Motown.

But, imagine the possibilities if Campbell & Co. made their first appearance on the long-running show.

With Campbell seemingly making national news following each media appearance, the entertainment possibilities would be simply endless.

From conversations with players, coaches and the media, Campbell would likely become one of the most talked about head coaches in the history of the league.

Putting aside the epic soundbites and entertainment possibilities, the Lions do feature a roster that deserve to be highlighted.

From tight end T.J. Hockenson to cornerback Jeff Okudah, Detroit's roster is not devoid of talent and interesting characters.

There is also an opportunity to delve deeper into the influx of Nigerian players on the roster, Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes' working relationship and the vision of principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp.

For those reasons alone, it is time for Detroit to be featured on "Hard Knocks".

Do you want the series to feature the Lions?

Vote here.

